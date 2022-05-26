Instagram presents instability this Thursday | Technology

Users around the world reported difficulties accessing Instagram this Thursday (26). According to reports, the app is mistakenly showing a welcome screen for those who already have an account on the social network.

The bug causes Instagram to suggest the “first” profiles for users to follow, even if they are already following other accounts. “Follow people to start seeing photos and videos they share,” says the social network.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

2 of 3 Error made Instagram show welcome screen by mistake for some users — Photo: Playback/Instagram Error made Instagram show welcome screen by mistake for some users — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

The website Downdetector, which gathers reports of instability, recorded about 580 notifications around 1:40 pm (Brasilia time). In the United States, there were more than 6,700 at the same time.

3 of 3 Notifications about instability on Instagram this Thursday (26) — Photo: Reproduction/Downdetector Notifications about instability on Instagram this Thursday (26) — Photo: Reproduction/Downdetector

Some users of the social network had already complained this Thursday morning about a flaw that prevented the use of filters in stories. This error would be causing the application to show the following message: “This effect cannot be used on your device”.

Snapchat, another social network that allows you to use filters on photos and videos, was also among the most talked about topics. Some of the users stated that they will use the app again because of the Instagram glitch.