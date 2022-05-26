Ipesaúde loses in court – NE Notícias

The Public Ministry of Sergipe had the request for an injunction granted by the Judiciary Power of Sergipe, in Public Civil Action to restore the health plan of an elderly woman with visual impairment and suffering from diabetes and hypertension, abruptly and abusively cut by the Institute of Health Promotion and Assistance to Sergipe State Employees – Ipesaúde. The Judiciary determined that, within 10 days, Ipesaúde reactivate the elderly woman’s health plan, under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 500.00 per day, limited to 60 days.

André Moreira / ASN

The ACP was conducted by the 2nd Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Rights of Citizens of Aracaju, Specialized in the Defense of Health Rights, which first set up Notícia de Fato to investigate the complaint made by the elderly woman’s daughter, reporting the unilateral cancellation of the health plan, for Ipesaúde’s decision, leaving the patient without medical assistance since February. The elderly woman was enrolled in the plan as a dependent user of her husband.

The MPSE requested information from the entity about the narrated facts, which, in turn, justified having canceled the elderly woman’s health plan “because she has an income higher than that allowed by law”, citing that only those dependents of the spouse or partner who has an income of up to three minimum wages.

Noting that the beneficiary has been retired due to disability since June 2, 2002, having joined the Ipesaúde plan on January 1, 2007, that is, on a date after her retirement, and for 15 years her benefit was renewed, with the Ipesaúde, having full knowledge of the amounts received as income, the 2nd Public Prosecutor’s Office for Citizens’ Rights, in ACP, considered that the abrupt conduct of its cancellation when it most needed it, due to age and the fragility of its state of health.

— CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING —

The Public Civil Action also considered the administrative act of canceling the plan tainted by the vice of illegality, since the constant renewal of the plan generated a legitimate expectation on the part of the party, in its preservation. Its revocation violated the principles of legal certainty and good faith, as well as the trust of the administered.

In accordance with the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Sergipe, the Judiciary granted the case, issuing a preliminary injunction for the elderly woman’s health plan to be restored within 10 days, allowing her to make use of the benefit in accordance with all the established rules, and setting fine for failure to comply with the decision.