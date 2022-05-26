iPhone 14 Pro has design changes in new renders based on rumors

Update (25/05/2022) – RB

After the unprecedented color option, new concepts showed design changes based on rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro. The renderings were released this Wednesday (25), by leaker Jon Prosser. The images were done by graphic designer Ian Zelbo, with highlights for specific changes to the look. Among them is a central and circular pill-shaped True Depth camera array. This would dispense with the notch and make the edges thinner. Another potential change is the larger screen size, which would also increase the height of the smartphone, with the arrival of 6.1 inches — while the iPhone 13 Pro Max variant would have 6.7 inches. On the back, the camera set would be even larger in the Pro version, with the arrival of a system with a 48 MP main sensor — 57% larger than its predecessor — and support for 8K video recording.

















apple

23 May

















apple

17 May



To complete, the corners gained larger radii, which give a more rounded appearance — perhaps precisely to adapt to the camera block. It is worth emphasizing that the renderings do not necessarily reflect the actual design of the device, but rather a concept with the ideas that have been released in recent rumors. What do you think of the new renderings about the future family of iPhones? Report it to us in the space below.

Original text (05/16/2022) cute? iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max get new concept images with unprecedented color option

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be the next phones flagships from Apple. The models must finally extinguish the “notch” of the screen and adopt a new visual language. As usual, the public also imagines new color options for the models and, this Monday (16), a user published Conceptual renderings with the unprecedented purple color. The extremely realistic images were produced by the designer souta and include visual elements based on rumors surrounding Apple’s new generation of flagships. The “Pro” models of the new generation were imagined with the screen cut out in the shape of an exclamation point (!) and cameras further away from each other. Look:

Conceptual renders of the iPhone 14 Pro (Images: @atuos_user/Instagram)

Apple maintains the tradition of launching the iPhone “Pro” models in four colors: Graphite, Silver, Gold and an unprecedented and exclusive color for the generation — the iPhone 11 Pro featured “Midnight Green”; the iPhone 12 Pro featured “Pacific Blue”; and the iPhone 13 Pro features “Azul Sierra”, in addition to the unexpected “Verde Alpine”. For now, it is too early to say what the new color of the iPhone 14 Pro will be. Concepts presented previously imagined the top of the line in the color “Wine” in clear allusion to the new color of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is very unlikely.





Conceptual rendering of iPhone 14 Pro Max (Image: @atuos_user/Instagram)

















apple

16 May

















apple

16 May



Still in terms of design, future more advanced big tech phones should adopt screens with thinner edges, expanding their display area, and slightly more curved edges to match the shape of the camera module. The new smartphones should be officially presented in September 2022. Other specifications in the lineup may include the A15 Bionic platforms for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max; A16 Bionic for “Pro” models; OLED screens; and improved batteries. The next generation should mark the first MSRP increase since 2018.

See more!