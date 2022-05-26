Is it bad for your physical or mental health not to take a vacation from work? – 05/25/2022

The vacation period is usually the most anticipated of the year. Whether traveling or staying at home, there’s nothing like a break from the hustle and bustle of work. The problem is that there are people who simply choose not to take these days off, for fear of being fired or losing control over their tasks. If you are one of these people, beware: don’t do this.

The pace of work, more intense, can generate a good adrenaline in everyday life, but necessarily, at some point, it needs to be interrupted to recharge the battery of the body and mind.

“Our engine, our brain, body, mind, our ability to interact with people, everything has a limit”, says psychiatrist Guido May, of the Albert Einstein Hospital. According to him, it is necessary to understand this limit, exercise at the right time, at the right intensity and rest in the right measure. “This is the recipe for success, that is, working well, living well, or the best we can at this moment. Knowing the adrenaline of high performance and at the same time not getting into burnout“, explains the expert.

May says that just like a vacation must be taken after a year of work, everything has a time limit: a football game has two 45-minute halves, for example, and a 15-minute break, a healthy run, a heat. of surfing or a training session has a duration time. “All this for the simple reason: you can’t want to run at high performance all the time without paying a price,” she says.

From physical pain to burnout

When overloaded, the body shows signs such as:

Muscle aches;

Difficulty concentrating;

Bad mood and irritability;

Insomnia;

Palpitations;

Excessive tiredness.

Not all people show several of these signs, but the occurrence of any one of these already greatly impairs the productive capacity of any person.

In addition, work overload can lead to burnout. Those who suffer from the problem may experience weakness, muscle, back and head pain, tremors, nausea, palpitations, dizziness, sleep and mood changes, lack of appetite, irritation and anxiety.

If not taken care of, the disorder can cause ulcers, heart disease, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, panic attacks and depression; or lead to alcoholism, drug use and even suicide. Therefore, at the first sign that something is wrong, seek psychological or psychiatric help.

Why do some people not like to take a vacation?

Obsessive behaviors can be behind those who don’t allow themselves to rest. The person has a need to control everything all the time and is in a constant state of worry. In addition, fear of losing a job and insecurity can also explain the attitude.

Low self-esteem, high self-demand, perfectionism and inflexibility trigger derogatory and unworthy ideas about their skills, abilities and the value of the work they do. The great danger is that this exaggerated and disproportionate dedication can make the individual sick.

A study published in the journal Journal of Personality and Social Psychology in 2015 identified that people who are very rigid with themselves need to control everything, are very perfectionists, have a level of self-destructive self-demand or are easily obsessed. This can generate possible pathologies associated with anxiety, stress and even personality disorder. obsessive-compulsivecharacterized by excessive perfectionism, rigidity and worry, which interfere with everyday life.

The benefits of vacation

In addition to recharging the batteries of the body and mind, improving mood, increasing productivity and even preventing illness, vacations also prolong life, according to a study. Published in the journal Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging In 2018, research showed that people who take the shortest vacation of three weeks or less per year are 37% more likely to die.

“The damage caused by the intensive lifestyle regimen was concentrated in a subgroup of men with shorter annual vacations. Don’t think that having a healthy lifestyle can compensate for hard work and not taking a vacation,” said Timo Strandberg, a of the study authors. “Holidays can be a good way to relieve stress.”

It is also worth remembering that in addition to managing the work year, it is important to talk to the manager about having a routine that allows daily, weekly or monthly periods for self-care and investment. at the rest — that’s why we have daily working hours, weekends and vacations.

If you feel insecure about relaxing, a few points can help:

– If possible in your company, divide your vacation into two (15 days in one period and 15 in another, or 10 days in one period of the year and 20 in another);

– Inform colleagues or clients that you will be on vacation, thus preventing them from making contact with matters that are not urgent during the rest period;

– Organize the work so as not to leave unfinished business;

– Avoid checking emails and looking at messaging apps during the recess period. Colleagues and boss can survive without you. It’s important to think that while you’re resting, you’ll be more productive on the way back.

Decided to rest? Relax!

You need to think about how not to stress during this period. Those who travel, for example, need to understand that it is not possible to see everything in a few days or weeks. The more quality you have on vacation, the better, it doesn’t matter if you’re staying in one place or two or even staying at home, it’s wonderful to enjoy the routine and rest a little more and disconnect from commitments. In fact, during this period, avoid putting bureaucratic pending issues up to date.

It is also worth finding a rhythm that allows you to rest and have a positive stimulating activity level that really makes those days different from our work routine, being lighter, less busy, with less responsibilities and commitments. How about trying to stay away from screens and practice physical activities or read more?

Sources: Guido Maypsychiatrist on the clinical staff of Hospital Albert Einstein and CEO of GnTech; Myrian Azoubel Salespsychologist at HUOC (Hospital Universitário Oswaldo Cruz) in Recife; Ellen Aragoncoordinator of the psychology nucleus at Hospital Adventista Silvestre in Rio de Janeiro.