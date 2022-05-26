Metal Gear Rising hits new peak in popularity by meme

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance It’s always been a great game, so it’s nice to see its recognition coming, albeit belatedly! Despite being released in 2013, here we are in 2022 with the electrifying action of PlatinumGames reaching a new peak in popularity. But why is this happening?

According to cross-platform data analysis group PlayTracker, player numbers rose by more than 1000% this month, with an all-time high in achievements and trophies earned across all platforms. And all this seems to be thanks to the memes that circulate on social media!

Although it is almost 10 years old, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is seeing numbers it hasn’t seen since launch. ?? concurrent players up 1000%

?? peak in achievement activity across all platforms The cause? Various meme templates featuring characters from the game went viral. pic.twitter.com/Ey6FmYAXJp — PlayTracker (@PlayTrackerNet) May 23, 2022

According to the group’s data, since January 2022 “the man has shot up” for good, reaching almost 2000 players in active monthly average, a big jump compared to the 300-800 who played in 2021. On Steam itself, the number of players also up 61% in January!

In addition to the memes, other factors may explain this organic growth: the r/MetalGearSolid forum has been talking a lot about the game, and some notable youtubers have also made videos delving into their analysis of the adventure, such as Jacob Geller. International media also began to report on the matter, such as the Kotaku website.

Starring Raiden, the game is canon and takes place after the events of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriotsbut its ultraviolence, frenetic action, out-of-the-box ideas and cartoonish tone made some fans of Kojima’s work not understand or appreciate the game’s premise as they should.

Who knows, maybe now is your time to give the game a second chance?