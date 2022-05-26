Mi Smart Band 7 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro released: all the details

Mi Smart Band 7 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro were launched in China on Tuesday. The new fitness band comes in two models: Standard Version and NFC Version. It carries a larger AMOLED touchscreen compared to the Mi Band 6. Xiaomi has also included the band with various health monitoring features including heart rate monitoring and SpO2 measurement. Redmi Buds 4 Pro offers 360-degree surround sound and up to 36 hours of total battery life. There’s also an Active Noise Canceling (ANC) feature with a transparency mode.

Mi Smart Band 7 price and availability

The Mi Smart Band 7 is priced at CNY 249 (approximately Rs. 2,900) for the standard version and CNY 299 (approximately Rs. 3,500) for the NFC version. The band is available for pre-booking and will go on sale from May 31st. Xiaomi has released the band in six colors: black, blue, green, orange, pink and white. Customers will also be able to purchase Summer Limited Edition wristbands.

Redmi Buds 4 Pro price and availability

Redmi Buds 4 Pro is priced at CNY 399 (approximately Rs. 4,650). The band is available for pre-order and will be on sale from May 31st in Black and White color options.

There is still no information about the launch of Mi Smart Band 7 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro in India.

Mi Smart Band 7 supports 100+ watch facesphoto credit: Xiaomi

Mi Smart Band 7 Specifications

The Mi Smart Band 7 is the successor to the Mi Smart Band 6 and has a 1.62-inch Always-On AMOLED touch screen that claims to have 25% more viewable area compared to its predecessor. It has a resolution of 192×490 pixels, 500 nits of maximum brightness and 326ppi of pixel density. Xiaomi has also provided 100+ customizable band faces, allowing users to choose a customized look and feel for their wearable. Mi Smart Band 7 comes with various health related features like heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring and women’s health tracking.

When it comes to fitness-related features, Mi Smart Band 7 supports a total of 120 sport modes, including indoor training like stretching, professional sports like gymnastics, jumping, and tennis, as well as activities like Zumba. The band also supports four analysis of professional sports data such as recovery time and training load, among others.

Xiaomi claims the Mi Smart Band 7 offers up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The bracelet is certified to 5ATM water resistance and has a magnetic charging port. The band supports call and message notifications. It comes with Bluetooth v5.2 as well as NFC capability for connectivity, and measures 46.5 x 20.7 x 12.25 mm.

Redmi Buds 4 Pro specs

The Redmi Buds 4 Pro headphones are equipped with a 10mm aluminum-magnesium alloy moving-coil diaphragm, along with a 6mm titanium moving-coil diaphragm for clear sound, deep bass and a surround sound of 360 degrees. They are claimed to provide noise cancellation of up to 43dB and come equipped with a transparency mode. The headphones feature microphones that implement a noise reduction algorithm for a clear calling experience.

Redmi Buds 4 Pro come in black and white colorsphoto credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Buds 4 Pro offers a low latency mode (59ms) that automatically activates as soon as the connected device enters game mode, as per Xiaomi. The headphones offer 9 hours of playback from buttons and a total of up to 36 hours of battery life with noise cancellation disabled. They can be charged via a USB Type-C port. The headphones offer touch panels to control music and calls. They are rated IP54 for dust and water resistance and use Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity.

source – gadgets360.com