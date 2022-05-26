Miyazaki reveals his favorite boss in Elden Ring

Not the owner of the phrase “I am Malenia, blade of Miquella”

One of FromSoftware’s specialties is their game bosses. Among all the games since Demon’s Souls, there are many of them, one more memorable than the other. Elden Ring has over 100 bosses (many repeated), but among the main ones, General Radahn, the giant on the skinny horse, is Hidetaka Miyazaki’s favorite,

In an interview with Japan’s Xbox Wire, the creator of Elden Ring says he finds the boss “fascinating as a character”. Miyazaki further mentions that he likes the way the festival goes. He says that no one on the team took him to the series when he took the idea of ​​facing the giant through a festival. Glad he got it right.

Radahn is really fascinating (spoiler)

This is one of the most memorable battles among all the souls-likes created by Miyazaki and FromSoftware. If you haven’t played it and don’t mind spoilers, General Radahn is in a gigantic arena, the biggest among all the bosses (perhaps Placidusax is equivalent) and it’s only accessible through the festival, which in turn only starts after a few events.

Radahn’s introductory cutscene shows the character fallen, failed, and at his worst, though in earlier times he was the strongest and most majestic of all the demigods of the Elden Ring. The culprit for the current state he finds himself in is a certain beloved and hated character that has marked thousands of players, no doubt.

– Continues after advertising –

Another very interesting feature of this fight is the possibility of summoning various NPCs that you find throughout the game, in addition to real players. With that, the battle gets even more epic and is the first among the developer’s games that allows so many characters together like this.

Radahn is indeed fascinating. The general has mastered the art of gravity and he alone holds the stars (or meteors) above the Midlands. So much so that, after his death, they fall to earth, revealing yet another huge new portion of the underground map.

Also, the giant doesn’t sit on his horse, which data miners say is called Leonard, according to the game’s codes. Radahn grew big and fast, so to keep up with his horse, he mastered gravity and floated on top of him.

– Continues after advertising –

Miyazaki also says that, after General Radahn, Godrick and Rykard are his other favorite bosses. He is still surprised and happy with the success of Elden Ring. When asked about inspirations for creating the game’s world, he says he doesn’t have any specific name, but he recognizes the titles Skyrim, The Witcher 3 and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

My favorite boss is Godfrey, for his nobility and history. And his favorite boss, which one? Comment there!

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VG247 Source: Xbox