More than 11,000 people take part in the Health Department contest on Sunday – Jobs

Government released essay of candidates this Wednesday, in the Official State Gazette

By Ana Oshiro | 05/25/2022 11:16

UCDB will be one of the places where there will be a test this Sunday (29). (Photo: Archive/Campo Grande News)

This Wednesday, the government released the test of the 11,222 candidates who will take the test of the public contest of the SES (Secretariat of State for Health) to fill the positions of the management career of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde), next Sunday ( 29).

The objective written test will be held exclusively in the Capital, with a duration of 4 hours, at the Catholic Dom Bosco (UCDB) and State Universities of Mato Grosso do Sul (UEMS). Candidates must arrive at the designated locations at least 45 minutes prior to gate closing time.

UEMS will also receive candidates on Sunday. (Photo: Archive/Chico Ribeiro)

In the morning period, evidence will be applied for the positions of health services auditor, health services assistant and health surveillance inspector. Gates open at 7 am and close at 8 am.

As for the positions of health services specialist and health services assistant, the test will take place in the afternoon, with the gates opening at 2 pm and closing at 3 pm.

After the exams are carried out, Fapec (Fundação de Apoio à Pesquisa, ao Ensino e à Cultura) will make available for consultation copies of the tests applied on the official website of the public tender.

To check the place of the test and more information about the event, consult the notices on pages 1 to 788 in Supplement II of edition n° 10.841 of the Official Gazette of the State (click here).