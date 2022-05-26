NASA says that “something strange is happening to the universe”; understand what it is

THE Hubble Space Telescope is currently on a mission to assess the expansion of the universe, so a lot of data has been collected and some of these results have been made public. The collected data led the US space agency NASA point out that “something strange” is happening to the universe.

This is because of a discrepancy in the expansion rate of the universe around us and in the observations that were made after the Big Bang.

These new findings point out that the universe is not expanding at a uniform rate, as was expected by scientists, but instead is expanding at a faster rate than expected.

In this way, scientists are now striving to understand this new phenomenon and be able to measure this expansion rate, after all it is important to understand what conditions are leading the universe to behave this way.

The expansion and the James Webb Telescope

The study of the expansion of the universe is not something new, in fact it is something that started a few decades ago, more precisely in 1920, when Edwin P. Hubble and Georges Lemaitre suggested that galaxies outside ours were not stationary, that is, they were moving away from us.

Hubble, will even add that the greater the distance of this galaxy from the planet Earth, the faster it would be moving away. However, with Hubble data available today, instead of 67.5 (plus or minus 0.5) kilometers per second per megaparsec (astronomical unit of distance equivalent to 1 million parsecs), the observations point to 73 (plus or minus 1) kilometers per second per megaparsec, suggesting a much higher speed than the expected model.

This strange phenomenon is being studied by scientists in conjunction with space and time “landmark markets”, which can be used to track the rate of expansion of the universe as these distant galaxies continue to move away from us.



“The Webb Space Telescope will extend Hubble’s work by showing these cosmic landmark markers at greater distances or with sharper resolution than Hubble can see,” NASA said.

THE NASA also reported that it has calibrated more than 40 markers since the launch of Hubble Telescope in 1990. And with the launch of James Webb Space Telescopethe scientists hope that with the new data collected they will be able to have a more in-depth view of the subject.

