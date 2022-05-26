National Day to Combat Glaucoma: understand the disease that most causes irreversible blindness | Federal District

This Thursday (26th) is the National Glaucoma Day , a disease that affects the eyes and that, if left untreated, can lead to vision loss. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disorder is the leading cause of irreversible blindness in the world.

The WHO estimates that by 2040, more than 111 million people will be diagnosed with glaucoma. In Brazil, the disease affects more than 900,000 individuals, according to the Ministry of Health. Therefore, it is important to be careful to avoid the problem.

Ophthalmologist Ricardo Yuji Abe says that the best way to prevent glaucoma is to consult a specialist doctor, at least once a year, for assessment and measurement of eye pressure.

“Glaucoma is a disease that has no symptoms, but optic nerve cells begin to degenerate, and this can lead to a loss of vision. Therefore, periodic examinations are necessary”, he explains.

According to doctor Ricardo Yuji Abe, primary open-angle glaucoma is the most common, accounting for about 80% of cases. “It evolves silently, and most of the time, the patient doesn’t feel pain, itching, burning or any visual discomfort”.

Closed-angle glaucoma causes a rapid rise in intraocular pressure, which can lead to symptoms such as eye pain and headache.

According to the expert, one of the risk factors is age. “According to research, the disease affects 3% of the population from 40 years of age. In people over 80 years, this incidence can increase to 8%”.

Among the risk groups are:

people over 40 with a family history of the disease;

population of African or Asian ethnicity;

individuals who have suffered physical injuries to the eye;

those who excessively use corticosteroid-based medications and other medical conditions.

Although there is no cure, glaucoma, in most cases, can be controlled with adequate and continuous treatment, causing vision loss to stop. In most cases, daily use of eye drops is necessary for control. But there is also treatment with laser application or surgical procedure.

“Laser treatment is a good option when glaucoma is discovered at an early stage, and it is very good for the patient, because he does not need to keep using other drugs. However, in more advanced cases, surgery may be necessary” , says Ricardo Yuji Abe.

According to the ophthalmologist, to prevent glaucoma, in addition to a balanced diet and the practice of physical activities, it is “essential to consult your ophthalmologist regularly”.

“Only he will be able to detect any sign of anomaly. In the case of glaucoma, prevention is what will guarantee the patient’s quality of life”, he explains.