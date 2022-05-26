Netflix announces 3 more free games for the platform

Netflix has already embarked on the world of games and currently offers a variety of free games on its platform for smartphones, both Android and iOS. Many people don’t know, but this feature is already available in Brazil and you can enjoy these games here.

But the news this month is that the company announced the arrival of 4 more options that promise to bring more fun to users. Three of the new games are already available and the fourth will now arrive at the end of May. Thus, with the arrival of these games, Netflix is ​​currently already offering 22 free games on its platform, and the trend is that this number will grow even more.

Read too:

After falling subscribers, Netflix carries out mass layoffs

Netflix considers including live streams

New Netflix games for smartphones

The first of the company’s new games is Dragon Up, from developer East Side Games. It has been released in more than 30 languages ​​and in it you will need to find rare and powerful dragons in order to save your kingdom, as well as help it to grow and develop. It is possible to improve dragons’ powers and abilities using magic cards and potions.

The second game is for those who enjoy RPG. Moonlighter is of Spanish origin and comes from developer 11 Bit Studios in more than 15 languages. In it you control the character Will, who during the day is just an ordinary young man, with an ordinary job, but at night he becomes an aspiring hero. During his adventures, Will will have to face dangers in dungeons full of monsters and unravel mysteries along the way.

BIG NEWS: Today we’re launching Dragon Up, Moonlighter, Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt exclusively on mobile for Netflix members around the world! ALSO – excited to share that in ONE WEEK we will also be launching Exploding Kittens – The Game EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/1mwmN14x2p — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 24, 2022

The third is a creation-style game that lets you build and manage nothing less than a medieval city. Townsmen: A New Kingdom is a game created by German developer HandyGames. In it, in addition to creating the city, you will also need to make important decisions to sustain it, related to finances, education, health and entertainment for its residents. The goal is for everyone to be happy!

The fourth game will only reach the platform’s catalog from May 31, the next Tuesday. It will be Exploding Kittens – The Game, but it will have a different version of the one already found in app stores. The game on Netflix will also arrive with two exclusive cards.

Remembering that the streaming company will also launch an animated series based on this game, but it will only enter the platform’s catalog next year.

To access Netflix games, just open the app on an Android or iOS smartphone and choose the Games tab at the bottom. If it doesn’t appear for you, make sure the app is up to date. By choosing the title, you will be redirected to the Play Store or App Store to install the game and have fun.

It is worth mentioning that Netflix games can only be accessed through the streaming platform, even if you are directed to these app stores. That is, those who are not a subscriber will not have access to most of them. As for those who already have a “free” version for everyone in the app stores, the difference is that Netflix usually offers the game in modified versions or with extra advantages.

Source: Netflix