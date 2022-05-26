New look! Updated Google Calculator with tablet-optimized design; see how it turned out

Google revealed during the I/O 2022 event that it will streamline the design of dozens of its apps for tablet users. After the improvements made available to Lens, we discovered this Wednesday (25) that the Calculator is the next tool that will receive improvements for large screens.

Currently, Google’s Calculator is just a “stretched” interface of the mobile version, resulting in oversized buttons. With version 8.2 of the app, the layout will be adapted in a two-column format: on the right, the user can find the number and symbol buttons; on the left, the calculation history.