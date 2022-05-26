No fanfare! Motorola Defy 2021 appears in Brazil with sale by Amazon

THE Motorola Defy 2021 began to be sold in the Brazilian market through the e-commerce platform amazon. The model stands out for having the reputation of being “indestructible”, with a sturdy construction to water, dust and falls, for example. The model came to our market through the company MIX Part’s. the smartphone is available in green and priced at R$1,799 in cashwhich can be paid in up to 10 installments in BRL 179.90 interest-free.

It should be noted that the Motorola Defy 2021 is not a relatively new device. The device was released almost a year ago, in June 2021and received approval from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) at the end of december. As for the hardware, the defy is equipped with a Qualcomm processor Snapdragon 662 and the Adreno 610 GPU, which work together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.





The screen is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and the display has a drop notch and Gorilla Glass Victus protection and the model has IP68 certification. THE battery is 5,000mAh with 20W charging. The rear photographic set consists of a 48 MP main sensor, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth lens. Finally, the front camera is an 8 MP.

















economy and market

23 May

















economy and market

23 May



technical specifications









6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Drop notch display and Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Snapdragon 662 Platform

Adreno 610 GPU

4 GB of RAM

64 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

USB-C, IP68, MIL-STD-810 certified

5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging

Android 11

Dimensions: 169.8 x 78.2 x 10.9 mm

Weight: 232g

What do you think about Motorola’s rugged phone? Tell us in the comments below!

See also