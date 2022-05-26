No fanfare! Motorola Defy 2021 appears in Brazil with sale by Amazon

THE Motorola Defy 2021 began to be sold in the Brazilian market through the e-commerce platform amazon. The model stands out for having the reputation of being “indestructible”, with a sturdy construction to water, dust and falls, for example.

The model came to our market through the company MIX Part’s. the smartphone is available in green and priced at R$1,799 in cashwhich can be paid in up to 10 installments in BRL 179.90 interest-free.

It should be noted that the Motorola Defy 2021 is not a relatively new device. The device was released almost a year ago, in June 2021and received approval from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) at the end of december.

As for the hardware, the defy is equipped with a Qualcomm processor Snapdragon 662 and the Adreno 610 GPU, which work together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.


The screen is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and the display has a drop notch and Gorilla Glass Victus protection and the model has IP68 certification. THE battery is 5,000mAh with 20W charging.

The rear photographic set consists of a 48 MP main sensor, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth lens. Finally, the front camera is an 8 MP.



technical specifications




  • 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

  • Drop notch display and Gorilla Glass Victus protection

  • Snapdragon 662 Platform

  • Adreno 610 GPU

  • 4 GB of RAM

  • 64 GB of internal storage

  • Expandable memory with MicroSD card

  • 8 MP front camera

  • Three rear cameras:

    • Main lens with 48 MP sensor

    • Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

    • Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

  • USB-C, IP68, MIL-STD-810 certified

  • 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging

  • Android 11

  • Dimensions: 169.8 x 78.2 x 10.9 mm

  • Weight: 232g

What do you think about Motorola’s rugged phone? Tell us in the comments below!

The Motorola Defy is available on Amazon for BRL 1,769. the cost benefit average. There are 25 better models.

(Updated May 25, 2022 at 9:02 pm)

