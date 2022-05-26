Old Kindle? Old Amazon models will stop working; see what they are – Link

Kindle was launched in Brazil for the first time in 2012

If you are an e-reader enthusiast, digital book reader, and have a Kindle that is getting old, it is possible that it will stop updating soon. According to an email sent by Amazon, some models of the device will lose support from the company later this year.

The devices correspond to releases prior to 2012 and will reach devices from the 5th generation onwards — all previous Kindle models are included in the package. Launched in Brazil in 2012, the Kindle was first presented in 2007 by the then president and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos.

In the company’s message, seen by the website GoodEReaderAmazon says that old readers will no longer be able to download, buy or borrow books, as well as lose access to the company’s store, accessed directly on Kindle.

Also, the email states that the devices will close in August this year — the books already downloaded, however, will be available in the reader and it is possible to purchase new titles until the update date.

If you want to upgrade your Kindle, Amazon will offer a 30% discount on the purchase of a new device. But if you like to read on the relic, the tip is to stock up on as many books as possible before the little device officially becomes a museum piece.