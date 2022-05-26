PlayStation says it will focus on mobile and PC in 2025

PlayStation seems to be really expanding its horizons when it comes to “platform”. Despite the great history built with consoles, the Japanese company plans that half of its releases will be for PC and mobile in 2025.

The information was released in a presentation held last Thursday (19), but that was only made public this Wednesday (25). According to SIE CEO Jim Ryan, bringing 12 games as a service to the company’s catalog “would be transformative for the business.”

Historically, PlayStation Studios has done very well in delivering a strong portfolio, with rich narratives and graphically beautiful single player games, but that has certainly restricted us to a narrow part of the gaming market. As we expand to PC, mobile and live services, we have the opportunity to move from being present in only a very first part of the gaming market. [jogos single player]to be present in practically every sector.

Ryan didn’t stop there. For him, Sony needs to execute this action in a “smart” way, for the “number of people who buy the games” of the brand “to grow exponentially”. As an example, the executive believes that if only a portion of those 12 games as a service are successful, the impact will be very good over time for his business structure.

Finally, a slide shared in the presentation also suggests that it will cease PS4 releases entirely in 2025. At this point, however, the Japanese company still seems receptive to last-gen debuts, after all, God of War: Ragnarök is coming to console. .

PlayStation VR2 will have 20 games on debut

In the same presentation, Jim Ryan guaranteed that the initial PS VR2 catalog will have at least 20 games. Learn more through this link!