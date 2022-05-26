Princess Charlene of Monaco opens up about her health for the first time

Princess Charlene of Monaco commented on her state of health after spending months in hospital

Last Tuesday, the 24th, the Princess Charlene of Monaco went to an event with her daughter Gabriella and commented for the first time on his state of health.

The Princess accompanied her daughter to a Monaco Fashion Week event where she told the local newspaper Monaco Matin how her health is currently. Charlene posted a photo on her Instagram with her daughter on her lap, in which the two were elegant and ready for the event.

“The state of my health is still fragile and I don’t want to go too fast. The journey has been long, difficult and very painful. Today I feel calmer“, said the Princess.

the wife of Prince Albert II he also commented on what he has been doing after returning to Monaco after spending months in hospital. “When I returned to the Principality, I focused all my energies on my children, my husband and my health because these are my priorities.“, explained the Princess.

What happened to Princess Charlene?

In May 2021, Princess Charlene traveled to South Africa. During the visit, she began to feel pain. The stay that would last 10 days, lasted six months. The Princess was hospitalized because of problems arising from a procedure she had done.

Charlene returned to Monaco in November, but didn’t stay at home much because in the same month she decided to check into a clinic outside Monaco because she was still feeling pain and tired.

It was only in March of this year that Princess Charlene returned home with her husband and children after a long recovery.

