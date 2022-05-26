PS Plus Classics: see comparison with PS1, PS2 and PSP games already available on the service

New PlayStation Plus is now available in Asia and will arrive in Brazil on June 13

The games in the catalog PlayStation Classics were launched yesterday (24) on the new PlayStation Plus for the Asia region (except Japan) and the The Bit Analyst at the YouTube has just released a comparative video showing the differences between the original versions of the PlayStation 1, Playstation 2 and PSP with the versions that are available for Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The video uses some of the games available in the first wave of the catalog and presents the image, resolution and aspect filter options that are available for configuration, the video creator also shows the graphics and resolution differences of the platform differences, in addition to measuring the game frame rate.

Check out the video with the channel comparison below. ElAnalistaDeBits at the YouTube.

In the video you can see the difference of some titles running in PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and not PlayStation 5. the games of PlayStation 1 run at internal resolution of 1440pas the original PS4 does not support this resolution, it is downsampled to output 1080p resolution via video output.

some games like Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee do not present improvements due to using 2D sprites and pre-rendered contours. As we had already published here on Adrenaline, the games have three different image treatment filters, the Default, retro classic it’s the modernit is also possible to choose the aspect of the game screen with options such as 1:1, 4:3 to 16:9 and 4:3 to 16:10.

Some games released use the 50 Hz version and do not offer a 60 Hz option, PS1 and PSP games have versions for PS4 and PS5, with different trophy lists, while PS2 games only have a PS4 version and run in game mode. compatibility on PS5.

The new PlayStation Pluss will arrive in Brazil on June 13.

What did you think of the comparison? Did you like the result presented by the emulation used in the new versions? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Via: El Analista De Bits / YouTube