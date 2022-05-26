S20 FE 5G with Snapdragon 865 has a coupon – Tudo em Tecnologia

After the huge sales success of the LTE version, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G arrives in Brazil to be yet another great value for money. With Qualcomm’s flagship processor, 5G support and water protection, the model is ideal for those looking for cost-effectiveness in Brazil. And today, it has a coupon coming out at R$ 1889 in cash or R$ 2,098 in up to 8 installments on the card.

Speaking of specs, the new version of the Galaxy S20 FE now features an integrated 5G modem that provides support for high-end mobile networks. The version on offer also has Android 12 ready to be installed right out of the box and also includes 6GB/12GB of RAM and internal storage. Furthermore, the Snapdragon 865 chipset is fast enough to run any game or app without any lag.

Another highlight of this smartphone is its construction. After all, it brings IP68 protection against water and dust and a beautiful matte finish on the back. There is also a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it includes an 8MP telephoto camera with a maximum zoom of 30X.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G – Features:

Screen: 6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 865 with 5G modem

Snapdragon 865 with 5G modem RAM: 6GB / 8GB

6GB / 8GB Internal storage: 128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB Back camera: 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto)

12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto) Frontal camera: 32MP

32MP Dimensions: 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm

74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm Weight: 190 grams

190 grams Drums: 4,500 mAh, 25W wired charging (15W in-box charger), 10W wireless charging, reverse charging;

4,500 mAh, 25W wired charging (15W in-box charger), 10W wireless charging, reverse charging; System: Android 11 (guaranteed update to 12).

With an exclusive discount coupon, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is an excellent deal in Brazil. However, follow the steps below exactly to get the best price: