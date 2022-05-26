Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is announced in Brazil for R$ 13,599

With a 49″ screen and 1,000R curvature, the monitor debuts the manufacturer’s Mini LED lighting technology

the gaming monitor Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 was officially announced in Brazil. The model is ultra-wide with a curved screen and features the company’s Quantum Matrix technology. With a Quantum Mini LED screen and Quantum HDR 2000 feature, the new monitor promises to be the “future of gaming”. The product arrives in the Brazilian market at the suggested price of BRL 13,599.

The Odyssey Neo G9 is the Korean manufacturer’s first monitor to incorporate mini LED lighting on the panel that, until then, was only present in the brand’s new Neo QLED TVs. The panel is 49 inches, 32:9 aspect ratio and 1,000R curvature. Its resolution is 5120 x 1440 pixels, the equivalent of two 27″ QuadHD monitors on a 49″ screen.

Demonstration of the Odyssey Neo G9 at a Samsung event in Brazil. Image: Reproduction/Jacson Boeing

The model is compatible with G-Sync and the resources FreeSync Premium Pro and CoreSync, which allow users to customize their experience for even greater immersion. Finally, the product also has an adjustable stand to rotate, tilt and adjust the height to the ideal point in each game. Compliant with the VESA standard, the screen can be effortlessly moved to whatever the player’s favorite position is.

Aimed at gamers, the monitor features a 240 Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GtG) response time, in addition to HDR10+ support. Quantum Matrix technology takes advantage of enhanced 12-bit gradation for greater control of the light source, making dark areas darker and bright areas brighter.

The panel uses LCD technology and miniLED lighting with lamps 1/40 the size of a conventional LED. Due to the reduced size of the lamps, it is possible to incorporate a greater number of them into the display. This is how the monitor is able to deliver more contrast and brightness peaks of 2,000 nits, according to Samsung.

