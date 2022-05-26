Samsung starts selling the Galaxy M23 5G online in Brazil

As was predicted since the announcement of the cell phone in Brazil, the Galaxy M23 5G had its sales started this Wednesday (25) in the national market. It follows the tradition of Samsung’s M line of selling exclusively online. The smartphone can be found both on Samsung’s official channels and on retail partners, for a suggested price of R$ 1,999. However, it is worth the launch promotion, with the cost of R$ 1,899 until June 12th.

The Galaxy M23 5G stands out for being equipped with a 6.6-inch TFT screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also has the Snapdragon 750G platform, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, with 25W charging. The camera array has three rear sensors, led by the main 50 MP. Rounding out the trio are the 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro. On the front is the 8 MP selfie lens. The model still contains a biometric reader on the side and Android 12, under the One UI 4.1 interface, as the operating system.