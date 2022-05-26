Sandy announces return to the stage with a new tour through Brazil – Emais

Sandy will go through different regions of the country in a new show. Photo: Bruno Rangel

Sandy is back on stage. The singer announced this Wednesday, 25, a tour of Brazil designed to cover different regions of the country from the second half of this year.

The tour’s premiere will be in Campinas, at Red Eventos, in Jaguariúna, on August 5th. And, on the 18th, the veteran singer makes her long-awaited debut in São Paulo, at Espaço Unimed (formerly Espaço das Américas).

In September, the artist will visit Porto Alegre, Florianópolis and Curitiba, on the 16th, 23rd and 24th, respectively. On October 8th and 9th, Sandy will be in Recife and Natal. At the end of the month, the singer will perform in Brasília, Goiânia and Belo Horizonte, on the 21st, 22nd and 28th.

Finally, on November 11th and 18th, she will perform in São José dos Campos and Ribeirão preto. Ticket sales for the first shows start next week, June 1st. New dates and venues will always be announced through the artist’s official channels. For more information, visit the singer’s official website.

“Right now, I’m working on a new project that I intend to release close to the tour. Everything is being produced with great care. After all, my fans deserve all the dedication and whim for our live reunion”, celebrates Sandy, who has been away from the stage since 2019, when he presented, alongside his brother, Junior Lima, the commemorative tour “Our History”, considered one of the biggest of world show business.

“I’m working on the show’s repertoire and taking care of all the details personally. What I can guarantee and advance is that we’re going to sing a lot together! I can’t wait!”, completes the enthusiastic songwriter and voice of hits like “Me Espera”, ” The one from 30″, “To Remake Me”, “Breathe”, “I Just Need to Be”, “Tired Feet”, among others.

Check out Sandy’s concert schedule

Aug 5 (Friday) – Tour preview – Jaguariúna-SP (Red Eventos)

Aug 18 (Thursday) – Tour debut – São Paulo (Unimed Space)

Aug 19 (Friday) – São Paulo (Unimed Space)

Aug 27 (Saturday) – Rio de Janeiro (Qualistage)

Sep/16 (Friday) – Porto Alegre (Gigantinho)

September 23 (Friday) – Florianópolis (Music Park)

September 24 (Saturday) – Curitiba (Unimed Expo)

Oct 8 (Saturday) – Recife (Classic Hall)

October 9 (Sunday) – Christmas (Riachuelo Theater)

Oct/21 (Friday) – Brasília (Ulysses Guimarães Theater)

Oct/22 ​​(Saturday) – Goiânia (Puc)

Oct/28 (Friday) – Belo Horizonte (Expo Minas)

November 11 (Friday) – São José dos Campos-SP (Farmaconde)

18/Nov (Friday) – Ribeirão Preto-SP (Centro de Eventos Ribeirão Shopping)