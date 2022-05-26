Saturday has influenza immunization for priority groups and against Covid-19

On Saturday, May 28, the Municipal Health Department performs the vaccination against influenza and Covid-19 again. Influenza immunization is for seniors aged 60 and over and healthcare professionals. Free-demand immunization against Covid-19 will also be carried out for adults and children.

The vaccination schedule will be from 8 am to 3 pm in six health units: Ypê Pinheiro, Zaniboni I, North Zone, South Zone, Rosa Cruz and Martinho Prado. Already in the posts of Guaçuano, Chaparral, Santa Cecília, Hermínio Bueno and Chácaras Alvorada, immunization will be from 8 am to 12 pm.

On this day, the Epidemiological Surveillance (EV) will be carrying out immunization against influenza exclusively for people who belong to the priority groups of the elderly (from 60 years old), with comorbidities, drivers, teachers and health professionals, the armed forces and of the rescue forces. This action will be in the parking lot of the Big Bom supermarket, in the Center, from 8 am to 12 pm.

Influenza

The flu vaccine is trivalent and protects against three strains of the influenza virus: influenza A H1N1, influenza A H3N2 and influenza B. To be vaccinated, seniors must present a photo ID, CPF and proof of address.

People in this age group who are bedridden will also be immunized. For this, family members or guardians should look for the health unit closest to their residence to inform full name, age and address for scheduling the application of vaccines.

People with comorbidities must present a photo document, vaccination card and present a medical certificate proving the disease. Drivers, teachers and health professionals, from the armed forces and rescue forces must appear with a photo document and the history of the vaccination card.

Covid-19

Free on demand vaccination against Covid-19 is for adults and children aged between 5 and 11 years. 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses are available for adults. The 1st dose is intended for anyone over 12 years of age and the 2nd dose for those who are overdue for their supplement. The 3rd dose is for those who have already taken the 2nd dose four months ago for people over 18 years old. For children, 1st and 2nd doses are available.

The 3rd dose of the vaccine for the age group between 12 and 17 years old is exclusively for immunosuppressed people. In adults, the additional dose is only for persons over 18 years of age who have already completed the 2nd dose four-month interval.

The 4th dose of immunization is available for immunosuppressed adults and the elderly over 60 years of age. To be vaccinated, the citizen must appear at the health unit and present a document proving the disease.

Influenza vaccination for the elderly and healthcare professionals

Free demand against Covid-19

Date: Saturday, May 28, 8 am to 3 pm

UBS Ypê Pinheiro

UBS Zaniboni I

North Zone UBS

UBS South Zone

USF Rosa Cruz

USF Martinho Prado

From 8 am to 12 pm

USF Guaçuano

USF Chaparral

USF Santa Cecilia

USF Hermínio Bueno

USF Chácaras Alvorada

Influenza vaccination for priority groups

Big Bom supermarket parking lot, downtown, from 8 am to 12 pm.