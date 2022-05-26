Server stoppage causes relocations in health and education services in Vinhedo | Campinas and Region

A strike by public servants in Vinhedo (SP) led to the relocation of workers in the city’s health and education services this Wednesday (25). According to the city, however, none of these services needed to be paralyzed.

THE EPTVan affiliate of TV Globo, the union that represents the civil servants reported that it decided to carry out a one-day strike because it disagreed with the salary readjustment percentage offered by the municipal administration.

According to the entity, management applied a readjustment of 8.5% in January, referring to the period 2020-2021, when salaries could not be readjusted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In May, the base date for the readjustment, according to the union, the city hall offered 3.23% increase, which would have displeased the civil servants because the index was below inflation, of around 12%.

In a note, the city hall stated that, after an agreement between the Executive and union representatives in December last year, the servers received this year a readjustment of 11.73% on wages, being 8.5% in January and 3.23%in May, in addition to the readjustment of benefits.

In the morning, the civil servants gathered in front of the union, before carrying out a march to the City Hall.

To the g1the municipal administration accounted, until the end of the morning of this Wednesday, about 263 From 2.8 thousand servers in the outage. Said that in healthwere accounted for 20 absences of servers, but that others were reassigned to make up for absences, which prevented services from being affected.

In the area of ​​education, the city government claimed that no daycare or school was closed and that some employees were relocated. Until the publication of this article, the administration had not yet counted the number of absences in the education sector.

The union, in turn, calculates that about 300 people join the demonstration. The entity stated that the orientation is so that health services are not completely paralyzed, but that, on the other hand, all of education participate in the movement.

