Sony fixes upgrade price for users

Anyone who got a discount on the PS Plus subscription in some PS Store action and wants to upgrade to the new levels of the service needed to pay the full amount in the conversion – at least that’s what a supposed email from Sony issued this Wednesday suggested. fair (25) and recent reports from Asian users. However, the Japanese giant has already retracted and claims to have corrected this “technical error”.

In publication in official question twitter, the publisher confirmed this to be an issue, where Asian subscribers were “incorrectly charged for the upgrade price”. The company said the “bug has been fixed” and apologized, promising that “affected players will receive a credit.” Check it out below:

Due to a technical error, players in Asia who have previously purchased a PlayStation Plus membership at a discount have been incorrectly charged for their upgrade pricing. This error has been fixed and impacted players will receive a credit. We thank you for your patience. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) May 25, 2022

Reports on Reddit claim the fix has been implemented

Before the statement was issued, Reddit user “mrculi” stated that the upgrade pricing no longer required him to pay the previously purchased discount amount. He even published two images, one from two days ago and another from today (25), where he reports that there has been a reduction in the price of his upgrade. Check out:

Can anyone confirm that Sony fixed the pricings? from PlayStationPlus

Can anyone confirm that Sony has fixed the prices? Not sure if it’s a bug or not, I signed up for the annual plan last December with 50% off. I checked the prices on the Deluxe two days ago, it was around $31, but just 10 minutes ago I checked it again and it dropped to $20, an approximate 33% discount off the original price.

Other PS Plus subscribers took to the forum to comment that they’ve also noticed the price decrease. User “jamesdoherty99” reported that the value of his upgrade was “reduced from $51 to $29”.

