Specialized, Basic and Integrated Pharmacies in Jaraguá will have extended hours

Health
The measure seeks to better meet the demand of patients
The Prefecture of Jaraguá do Sul, through the Municipal Health Department, informs that from Monday (30), a new service proposal for the Basic, Specialized and Integrated Pharmacy will begin.
The Specialized Pharmacy, located at Rua Marina Frutuoso, 740, downtown, will be open from Monday to Friday, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, without a lunch break.
The Basic Pharmacy on Rua Padre Francken, 88 (at the back of the Urban Terminal), will be open from Monday to Friday, from 7:20 am to 4:00 pm without a lunch break.
The Integrated Pharmacy, at Avenida Getúlio Vargas, 268, (at Unisociesc), will be open from Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 9 pm, without lunch break, and on Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm.
The Basic Pharmacies in the Districts, which work next to the health posts (Nereu Ramos, Barra, João Pessoa and Czerniewicz) will continue with their normal hours, but, according to the Secretary of Health, Alceu Gilmar Moretti, depending on local demand, these hours will also may be expanded. According to him, the Secretariat is asking the administration of Unisociesc for a better indication of the location of the Integrated Pharmacy.
“We are disclosing to Basic Pharmacy users the addresses of District and Integrated Pharmacies”, he adds.
Check pharmacy addresses
Basic Pharmacy
Rua Padre Francken, 88 (back of the Urban Terminal) – Neighborhood: Centro – CEP: 89251-040
Phone: (47) 3054-4034.
E-mail: [email protected]
Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:20 am to 4:00 pm, no lunch break.
Integrated Basic Pharmacy SIP/SUS – (Unisociesc)
Avenida Getúlio Vargas, 268 – Neighborhood: Centro – CEP: 89251-970
Phone: (47) 3512-1160
E-mail: [email protected]
Opening hours: Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 9 pm, without lunch break and on Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm.
Specialized Pharmacy
Rua Marina Frutuoso, 740 – Neighborhood: Centro – CEP: 89251-500
Phone: (47) 3307-2041
E-mail: [email protected]
Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 4:30 pm
District Basic Pharmacies
Nereu Ramos
Rua André Voltolini, 915 – CEP: 89265-700
Phone: (47) 3276-0211
Email: [email protected]
Hours: Monday to Friday, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.
Bar do Rio Cerro
Rua Feliciano Bortolini, 1246 – Neighborhood: Barra do Rio Cerro – CEP: 89260-300
Phone: (47) 3376-1329
Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.
João Pessoa
Rua Iolanda Ruth Rohweder, s/n – CEP: 89257-570
Phone: (47) 3370-2299 – (47) 3307-5362
E-mail: [email protected]
Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.
Czerniewicz
Rua Jorge Czerniewicz, 800 – CEP: 89255-000
Phone: (47) 2106-8350 – (47) 2106-8353
With medication dispensary, from Monday to Friday, from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm.
