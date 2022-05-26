Specialized, Basic and Integrated Pharmacies in Jaraguá will have extended hours

25 May 2022 – 19:12 Per Janici Demetrio – Credit: Disclosure

The Prefecture of Jaraguá do Sul, through the Municipal Health Department, informs that from Monday (30), a new service proposal for the Basic, Specialized and Integrated Pharmacy will begin.

The Specialized Pharmacy, located at Rua Marina Frutuoso, 740, downtown, will be open from Monday to Friday, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, without a lunch break.

The Basic Pharmacy on Rua Padre Francken, 88 (at the back of the Urban Terminal), will be open from Monday to Friday, from 7:20 am to 4:00 pm without a lunch break.

The Integrated Pharmacy, at Avenida Getúlio Vargas, 268, (at Unisociesc), will be open from Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 9 pm, without lunch break, and on Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm.

The Basic Pharmacies in the Districts, which work next to the health posts (Nereu Ramos, Barra, João Pessoa and Czerniewicz) will continue with their normal hours, but, according to the Secretary of Health, Alceu Gilmar Moretti, depending on local demand, these hours will also may be expanded. According to him, the Secretariat is asking the administration of Unisociesc for a better indication of the location of the Integrated Pharmacy.

“We are disclosing to Basic Pharmacy users the addresses of District and Integrated Pharmacies”, he adds.

Check pharmacy addresses

Basic Pharmacy

Rua Padre Francken, 88 (back of the Urban Terminal) – Neighborhood: Centro – CEP: 89251-040

Phone: (47) 3054-4034.

E-mail: [email protected]

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:20 am to 4:00 pm, no lunch break.

Integrated Basic Pharmacy SIP/SUS – (Unisociesc)

Avenida Getúlio Vargas, 268 – Neighborhood: Centro – CEP: 89251-970

Phone: (47) 3512-1160

E-mail: [email protected]

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 9 pm, without lunch break and on Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm.

Specialized Pharmacy

Rua Marina Frutuoso, 740 – Neighborhood: Centro – CEP: 89251-500

Phone: (47) 3307-2041

E-mail: [email protected]

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 4:30 pm

District Basic Pharmacies

Nereu Ramos

Rua André Voltolini, 915 – CEP: 89265-700

Phone: (47) 3276-0211

Email: [email protected]

Hours: Monday to Friday, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Bar do Rio Cerro

Rua Feliciano Bortolini, 1246 – Neighborhood: Barra do Rio Cerro – CEP: 89260-300

Phone: (47) 3376-1329

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.

João Pessoa

Rua Iolanda Ruth Rohweder, s/n – CEP: 89257-570

Phone: (47) 3370-2299 – (47) 3307-5362

E-mail: [email protected]

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Czerniewicz

Rua Jorge Czerniewicz, 800 – CEP: 89255-000

Phone: (47) 2106-8350 – (47) 2106-8353

With medication dispensary, from Monday to Friday, from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Do you want to know the news from Jaraguá do Sul and region? Join our WhatsApp or Telegram groups!

Related Matters

General Psychology students create a group focused on the health of domestic workers in Joinville 5th year students of the Univille psychology course will promote weekly meetings from June to November Health Minister of Health will be in Jaraguá on Saturday Marcelo Queiroga should visit the city’s hospitals Health Santa Catarina performs third heart transplant of the year Heart transplantation is rarer compared to other organs such as kidneys and cornea. In 2021 and 2020, there were only four transplants in each of the years Health Jaraguá releases reinforcement against covid for those who took D2 until January 31 The 4th dose is also released for people aged 60 or over, who took the booster dose (DR) until January 31

See more from Health