TCL says PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series X hit stores from 2023

Are we ready for a console hardware review yet?

During a presentation conducted by TCL Technology, the manufacturer stated that Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are expected to receive hardware revisions that will hit stores between 2023 and 2024. According to the company, the updates will allow consoles to take advantage of screens with 8K resolutionoffering games with performance between 60 and 120 frames per second.

In a slide released by the company, it considers the current versions of the devices as belonging to the “Generation 9.0”, while the updated models would be the “9.5”. The Chinese company also mentioned the AMD’s new Radeon RX 7700XT GPU as a point of comparison to the performance that can be offered by the new platforms.

While it seems early to talk about hardware reviews for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the fact is that a launch from 2023 would be consistent with the past strategies of its manufacturers. Sony brought the PlayStation 4 Pro to stores in 2016 (3 years after the PS4), while Microsoft introduced the One X in 2017, four years after the original Xbox One version made its debut.

Presentation may be based on speculation

According to information released by TCL, the new consoles would be able to work natively with 4K resolution, offering performances ranging from 60 to 120 frames per second. While some titles would be able to do the same with the 8K standard, in practice most of them would continue depending on upscale techniques.

One of the elements that can get in the way of launching updated versions of consoles is afcomponent boom that has hampered the global semiconductor industry. Sony itself recently stated that it has had difficulties in producing and distributing enough quantities of PlayStation 5and introducing a new model so soon seems like a decision that would only add to the problem.

It is also unclear what level of knowledge the TCL has in relation to the future plans of the Microsoft and gives Sony. While its position as the world’s second-largest TV maker gives it privileged access to business partners, the dates shown in the presentations can only be speculations — which may or may not be based on knowledge of new hardware that is under development.

