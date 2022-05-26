These 11 foods help you sleep better; see full list

Having good health is something that depends on a series of factors. Among them are a balanced diet, adequate water consumption, physical activity, socializing with loved ones, mental health care and, of course, a sleep that is of quality and restorer.

Sleeping poorly is something that interferes with many aspects of life, worsening mood, impairing mood and reasoning, making it difficult to pay attention and even preventing the body from producing hormones necessary to function properly.

Tudo Bahia spoke with nutritionist Hortência Kettelen Souza Luz, who has a degree from the Federal University of Goiás and is currently undergoing a residency in Intensive Care.

She explained to us that some foods are related to good sleep quality due to their nutritional components and highlighted the importance of tryptophan, a substance that plays several roles in the body, one of which is helping to regulate sleep.

Hortência also reported that tryptophan is a fundamental amino acid for both the formation and maintenance of muscles. In addition, it is essential in the production of serotonin and melatonin. This helps regulate sleep, memory, appetite and even mood.

Tryptophan is usually used in treatment and prevention of depression, anxiety, insomnia and in the weight loss process. Among the foods rich in tryptophan, Hydrangea listed:

Banana; Eggs; Milk; Bitter chocolate; Cheese; Almonds; Brown rice; Honey; Nuts; seeds; grains.

She also stressed the importance of establishing good sleep routines to collaborate with the body. This means dimming the lighting in the house, creating a comfortable and cool environment for sleeping, not consuming stimulating products at night, such as coffee and black teas, and also avoiding eating heavy meals before going to bed.

If you have a hard time sleeping, even following all the tips and eating in a healthy and balanced way, seek help and book an appointment. consultation with a specialist doctor in sleep.