These 15 Foods Could Be Stealing Calcium From Your Body

Calcium is one of the fundamental nutrients for the good health of the body, especially with regard to the bones of the body. To obtain this nutrient, it is necessary to invest in a quality diet, in addition to practicing physical activities frequently. The problem is that even doing all this, there are foods that impair calcium absorption; find out what they are.

See too: What is the use of drinking avocado juice with lemon? Understand

Avoid foods that interfere with calcium absorption

First, know that all guidelines must be passed by a trained nutrition professional. Each person has peculiarities that can influence the absorption of calcium and other nutrients. It is highly recommended to consult a specialist in the subject for proper diagnosis and treatment.

However, there are some foods that interfere too much with calcium absorption. Some of them are quite common and are present in the standard everyday diet.

Check out the list of foods that impair calcium absorption

Below you can see the list of the main ingredients in the diet that can negatively interfere with the absorption of the mineral by the body. This has the ability to impact bone health, especially in people who are more sensitive to these changes.

Okra; Coffee; Soy; Bean; Nuts; Peanut; seeds; chestnuts; Cereals; Spinach; Okra; Beet; Sweet potato; Chocolate; Cocoa powder.

What to do?

All these foods end up contributing to the mineral being “stolen” from the bones and transferred to the bloodstream. After all, calcium is responsible for regulating various body functions, such as blood pressure, for example.

Therefore, if you suffer from calcium malabsorption or some type of nutrient deficiency, the ideal is to seek medical advice. The foods on the above list are not prohibited, but they do need some food compensation in order not to cause harm to certain people and in certain circumstances.