Two people die from complications of covid-19 in Guarapuava

Two people died in the last week from complications of covid-19 in Guarapuava. According to the Epidemiological Bulletin released this Monday (23), the victims are a 65-year-old man, vaccinated with three doses and an 84-year-old woman, with only the 1st dose. Both had comorbidities, the man with neurological disease and the woman with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and heart failure.

According to the bulletin, 392 new cases were confirmed. However, the positivity rate decreased from 22% to 20%. In this way, Guarapuava reached 48,100 positive cases and 661 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

USE OF MASKS

The use of masks helps in the prevention of covid-19 and also respiratory syndromes. Although in Paraná the use is no longer mandatory, there is a recommendation on exceptionalities, where the use is indispensable. As in situations with agglomerations of people, access and care in health units and by people listed as risk groups.

According to the Secretary of State for Health (Sesa), the non-mandatory use does not mean that the mask has become unusable. Since the beginning, Sesa has recommended the use in exceptional situations and for more than a year the population has been able to prove the effectiveness of the use of this accessory that has saved us so much from infection by the covid-19 virus.

Data from this Monday (23) show that in May Paraná recorded just over 49,000 cases of the disease, an increase of almost 80% compared to April, when the state had 27,400 positive diagnoses. However, the number of deaths is lower: 76 in May and 102 in April.

IN PARANA

Sesa released this Monday (23) another 885 cases of Covid-19. However, the bulletin did not record any deaths. The accumulated monitoring data show that Paraná has 2,501,955 confirmed cases and 43,012 deaths from the disease.

Read other news on the Portal RSN.



