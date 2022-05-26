UFC has a small snippet of gameplay released; watch!

When it comes to football in games, the FIFA and eFootball franchises are practically the owners of the market. However, UFL will try to dethrone the duo of EA and Konami, with a free-to-play format that, according to the devs’ promise, “only your skill matters”. Well, the title has just had a small snippet of gameplay released on the web.

Strikerz Inc. CEO Eugene Nashilov posted the content on his profile on twitter. According to him, the work is still “not final” and “has not been optimized”. Also, the recording was made with a cell phone showing his PC screen – so don’t expect high quality. Watch:

Ok guys, the team might kill me 4 posting such a raw material. Non-final, not optimized for the 🖥, but hey… we only live once 😏 still lots of work ahead, but hope it gives you the vibe of the current build we have. BTW, UFL Insider is also coming soon. Stay tuned. @UFLgame pic.twitter.com/4qEfk3ZFnV — Eugene Nashilov (@styxflows) May 26, 2022

Okay guys, the team might kill me for posting such raw material. It’s not final, it’s not optimized for PC, but hey… we’re here once again. A lot of work ahead, but I hope it gives the vibe of this current build.

So far, developer Strikerz Inc has been working with great teams and players to promote their game. Some ambassadors already confirmed for the UFL are Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool). Among the teams, Celtic, Besiktas and Shakhtar Donetsk are the partners.

More UFL gameplay

With UFL slated to arrive sometime in 2022, Strikerz Inc. already brought more details of gameplay. The title will feature club creation, where the player will define their lineups and tactics — similarly to FIFA’s Ultimate Team. Watch here!