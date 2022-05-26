WhatsApp stops working on these phones next month

THE Whatsapp is always releasing updates to improve the experience of its users. The problem is that the new versions end up making the application incompatible with older cell phone models, which should happen in the next few days.

As of May 31, approx. 40 types of smartphones are no longer supported with the messenger. The app will stop working even if the user updates the device’s operating system.

According to website data Fayerwayer, WhatsApp currently has over 2 billion users worldwide. Some of these people will no longer be able to play messages through the tool using an old cell phone.

Device list

All devices with Android 4.1 and earlier versions or iOS 10 and or earlier versions stop running the app. Check the list:

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Samsung Galaxy Trend II, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2, Samsung Galaxy Core, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

Apple: iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus.

LG: LG Lucid 2, LG Optimus F7, LG Optimus L3 II Dual, LG Optimus F5, LG Optimus L5 II, LG Optimus L5 II Dual, LG Optimus L3 II, LG Optimus L7 II Dual, LG Optimus L7 II, LG Optimus F6, LG Enact, LG Optimus L4 II Dual, LG Optimus F3, LG Optimus L4 II, LG Optimus L2 II and LG Optimus F3Q.

Other brands: Huawei Ascend Mate, Huawei Ascend D2, ZTE V956 – UMi X2, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand X Quad v987, ZTE Grand Memo, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Sony Xperia M, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, Faea F1 and THL W8.