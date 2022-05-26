Xbox Series S/X and PS5 will get Pro versions in 2023, says TCL

THE TCL Technology, a Chinese electronics brand known mainly for its televisions, revealed today (25) that the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 should get Pro versions next year.

At a company conference, a panel showed that the possible consoles will have an AMD Radeon RTX 7700 XT card, 2160p resolution, from 60 to 120 frames per second (the same as current consoles already offer) and up to 8K.

Despite publicly disclosing the information, TCL did not reveal any further details on the matter. The expectation, even, is that the panel showed nothing more than a perspective of the company to show that its televisions will be able to run in 8K in the supposed new video games.



In a new conference, TCL Technology has said that a new Xbox Series S/X and PS5 Pro are coming in 2023/2024. Via https://t.co/FI7Jgq0egY pic.twitter.com/7v2sNVNVm4 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 25, 2022

Microsoft and Sony have not yet commented on the matter. Because of this, the matter should still be treated as a big rumor.