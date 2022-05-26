Xiaomi launches the new Redmi Note 11T Pro and Pro+ with Dimensity 8100 – All in Technology

Xiaomi has increased its portfolio of mid-range smartphones with the arrival of the new Redmi Note 11T Pro and Pro+. Both come with 6.6″ FHD+ IPS LCD screens with 144 Hz refresh rate support. The duo also features a 16MP front camera, as well as three rear cameras (64MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro.

As for hardware, Xiaomi’s new smartphones include MediaTek’s advanced Dimensity 8100 chip. For those who don’t know, this processor provides flagship performance similar to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. There are also versions with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256/512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Plus, the duo comes out of the box with Android 12 under MIUI 13.j

See too:

Interestingly, the big difference between Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro+ is in relation to battery capacity and charging speed. In the case of the regular Pro version, the user gets a 5,080 battery that supports 67W fast charging. On the other hand, the Pro+ has a smaller 4,400mAh battery but supports 120W ultra fast charging.

For Astro Boy fans, the Chinese company also includes a special edition based on the Note 11T Pro+ that has the manga engraved on the back of the device.

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ special edition with various Astro Boy items (Image: Xiaomi).

Main specs – Redmi Note 11 Pro/ Pro+:

Screen: 6.6″ FHD+ IPS LCD with 144Hz rate support

6.6″ FHD+ IPS LCD with 144Hz rate support Processor: MediaTek Dimension 8100

MediaTek Dimension 8100 RAM: 4GB, 6GB and 8GB (LPDDR5)

4GB, 6GB and 8GB (LPDDR5) Native Storage: 128 / 256 GB / 512 GB (UFS 3.1)

128 / 256 GB / 512 GB (UFS 3.1) Frontal camera: 16 MP

16 MP Rear cameras: 64 MP (main), 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro)

64 MP (main), 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) Drums: Pro: 5,080 mAh with 67W charge / Pro+: 4,400 mAh with 120W charge

Pro: 5,080 mAh with 67W charge / Pro+: 4,400 mAh with 120W charge Operational system: Android 12 with MIUI 13

Android 12 with MIUI 13 Others: side biometric reader, IP53, NFC, P2 connector, Dolby Vision and Atmos

Regarding availability and pricing, the new Redmi Note 11T series will be available for sales initially in China from May 31st. Check the prices below:

Note 11T Pro

6GB + 128GB – 1,799 Yuan (about BRL 1,298)

– 1,799 Yuan (about BRL 1,298) 8GB + 128GB – 1,899 Yuan (about BRL 1,371)

– 1,899 Yuan (about BRL 1,371) 8GB + 256GB – 2,099 Yuan (about BRL 1,515)

Note 11T Pro+

8GB + 128GB – 1,999 Yuan (about R$1443)

– 1,999 Yuan (about R$1443) 8GB + 256GB – 2,199 Yuan (about BRL 1588)

– 2,199 Yuan (about BRL 1588) 8GB + 512GB – 2,399 Yuan (about BRL 1732)

Note 11T Astro Boy Limited Edition