12-year-old boy dies in Xambrê after being diagnosed with allergic rhinitis

The mother of Nicolas Teixeira, 12, who died on May 18, is still mourning the loss of her son. The boy died after suffering an attack of acute respiratory failure. Tainara Teixeira da Silva accuses the doctors of the Emergency Room (PA) of Xambrê of committing negligence in the rescue service.

“What happened to my son was pure medical negligence”, says the mother, adding that she has registered a police report and that next Monday (30th) she should be heard by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Nicolas was a seventh year student, in the afternoon, at Colégio Estadual Paulo VI. In the morning, he took the opportunity to train football, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The eldest son of four siblings, the boy was in good health and never had any respiratory disease problems, according to his mother.

“I have two children with bronchitis problems, but they are from the same father, and Nicolas is not. The strangest thing is that we have no history of illness in my parents’ family. The doctor said the disease was hereditary. Impossible”, disagrees the mother.

The mother says that at the first appointment Nicolas was taken to, he had a high fever. The doctor who saw him diagnosed him with bronchitis. The next day, the boy had a sore throat and complained that he had difficulty speaking and also had abdominal pain. He was examined by another doctor and the professional would have prescribed medication for allergic rhinitis.

“The first doctor prescribed medicine and sent him back home. The other day, in a new consultation, they said that he needed to wait at least three days for the drug to take effect. At my insistence, the doctor said it was allergic rhinitis”, remembers the mother.

At home, the mother noticed her son’s health condition worsening and ran to the emergency room. Right at the entrance, the boy fainted and needed to be intubated and rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Norospar Hospital, in Umuarama, where he died.

“He was very weak, unrecognizable. Strong boy, he never needed to go to the hospital. He ran, played, I can’t conform. Worse, they didn’t take X-rays, they didn’t do more detailed exams, they simply passed the diagnosis after a simple observation”, he says.

In a statement, Norospar reported that Nicolas arrived in critical health, with severe acute respiratory failure. He was attended by the medical and assistance team of the Emergency Room, but despite the efforts made, the boy died at 4:50 pm.

The other side

The coordinator of the Emergency Care (PA) of Xambrê, Louise Salgueiro, said that one of the doctors in the case was removed and the other continues to attend, but should also leave the service in the coming days. “Medical conduct has to be evaluated and that is not up to us, who are from the administrative sector. One of the doctors was dismissed for other problems he had here”, pondered Louise.

Xambrê’s Health Secretary, Fernanda Pereira Custódio, confirmed that one of the doctors is already facing problems related to complaints about professional conduct, although there are no complaints against him formalized by patients at the Health Ombudsman.

“I am a mother and I sympathize with Tainara’s pain. We put the Primary Health team in contact with her and we are providing full psychological and even clinical support, if necessary”, said the secretary.

