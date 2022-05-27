2-year-old girl is the first Brazilian to receive medicine for dwarfism in court: “Hope for better days”, says mother – Revista Crescer

+



Mother Neila Monteiro, 36, and husband Rodrigo, from São Paulo, were already parents to João Pedro, 7, when Maria Fernanda, 2 years old — or Fefe, as she is affectionately called by her family — came into the world. It was a smooth pregnancy until, around the seventh month, the doctors began to notice some abnormalities on the ultrasounds. Fefe was diagnosed with achondroplasia, popularly known as dwarfism. And the condition, according to the mother, goes far beyond short stature.

“Fefe has complications inherent to dwarfism. She has motor delay due to hypotonia caused by spinal cord compression, and she has already undergone a seven-hour surgery for correction. She took her first steps on the day she turned 2 years old. , but she dares to try and shows improvement every day. She also has speech delay, changes in the auditory canal, which lead to recurrent otitis and, in many periods, the hearing is fluctuating”, listed the mother. “We even have another surgery scheduled for this correction,” she added.

However, all these treatments are palliative. The hope for a better quality of life lies in a new drug called Voxzogo, approved by Anvisa in November 2021. However, the high cost makes access unfeasible — the complete treatment costs about R$24 million. The family then appealed to the courts to obtain the drug through the SUS — and succeeded. Maria Fernanda is the first Brazilian to receive the drug via judicialization and started her treatment last week. “She is currently making up for ‘lost’ time,” the mother said. Check out the little girl’s story below!

Fefe is 2 years old and started the new treatment last week (Photo: Personal archive)

Diagnosis and Prejudice

At 33 weeks of gestation, the signs of dwarfism were already very clear, remembers the mother. “We had already been through three fetologists and a geneticist and the opinion was the same. I confess it was a very big shock. It was a totally unknown world for us. I went into depression, I didn’t get out of bed for more than two months. a kind of block and I remember very little of what I did or said. I only knew how to cry and pray. I was very afraid for her health, because I heard from some unprepared doctors that she might not live, that she would probably not breathe and would have to do it a tracheo, among other things. Besides the fear of prejudice”, says Neila.

However, the same definitive diagnosis came only after birth. Since then, a marathon of exams, specialists and treatments began. The mother explains that a child with Fefe’s condition needs multidisciplinary follow-up — otolaryngologist, speech therapist, physical therapist, pediatrician, geneticist, neurologist, ophthalmologist, pediatric dentist and orthopedist. “Those are the main ones,” she says. “In the case of Maria Fernanda, we treated the motor delay with physiotherapy sessions since she was 10 months old, speech therapist to stimulate speech, otorhinolaryngologist due to constant otitis, orthopedist, since it is a skeletal dysplasia and, in addition, she also has a malformation in the left knee that we are still evaluating treatment”, lists Neila.

Fefe with parents after birth (Photo: Personal archive)

In addition to all the difficulties, the family says they still need to face prejudice. “Among family and friends, I always talked about the condition openly. I always insisted, by the way, because I understand that information is the way. But I felt real prejudice when I tried to look for school options and they all gave the same excuse: they cannot receive her because she still can’t walk. They say I could welcome her to the nursery, along with the youngest babies because she still can’t walk. But then what do I do? Do I accept that and delay her cognitive development? I heard that, including schools that call themselves ‘inclusive.’

Despite the associated comorbidities, according to the mother, Fefe is a happy child and has no changes in cognitive development. “Currently, she does physical therapy three times a week and has a speech therapist twice. We started to see the results of the physical therapy after the surgery for spinal cord decompression. Her case was already serious, as there was edema in the spinal cord and risk of quadriplegia. Thanks to God, we managed to reverse it in time and hope to improve the results of speech therapy after the next surgery to place the tubes in the ears”, he explains.

Fefe underwent several follow-ups and treatments, including surgery (Photo: Personal archive)

new drug

But hope really does lie in a new drug called Voxzogo. “During pregnancy, I got involved with some families who advised me about the condition and that’s when I found out about the drug’s existence. The drug was still being studied and there was no estimated time for it to be finished. Therefore, it was just a small hope” , remember. Fortunately, today, after the presentation of a study with 121 children between 5 and 14 years old proving its efficacy and safety, the drug was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), as well as in Europe (EMA) and the United States (FDA). ). However, in Brazil, the complete treatment can reach R$ 24 million and has not yet been integrated into the public health network. Therefore, families need to seek in court the right to carry out the treatment.

The mother, Neila, admits that before receiving authorization from the court, the family was very afraid. “It was our only chance,” she points out. “Our financial reality has changed a lot after her birth, because the necessary care is many and continuous. So, we asked God a lot to make it work”, she says. And gave! Maria Fernanda is the first Brazilian to receive authorization to purchase and apply Voxzogo by judicialization and has been taking the medication since last Friday (20). “It was an unexpected and long-awaited surprise at the same time. We are very grateful to God for this opportunity for Fefe and also for being able to open the way for others to reach Voxzogo, just like us. They are daily doses of hope for families that so much fight to improve the quality of life of these children and minimize the impacts caused by dwarfism”, says the mother.

Fefe with his family, celebrating the judicial victory (Photo: Personal archive)

According to the family’s lawyer, Anaísa Banhara, a specialist in emergency relief against health plans and SUS, Fefe’s victory sets precedents for more children to also get the drug. “There are other families waiting for the same medication. We already have more than 25 guardianships granted in Brazil. In the case of Maria Fernanda, it took about three and a half months, from the beginning of the process until she received the medication at home”, she reports. .

Also according to the lawyer, there is no forecast for the drug to be provided by the SUS. “For this, it is still necessary to go through an entire process with the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec), but the expectation is that this will happen in the coming years. For now, the drug has already been priced. is R$ 381 thousand reais for three months of treatment. So, every three months, this would be the cost for the family. Its use is continuous and can be taken from 2 years old to 16 or 17 years old”, explains .

higher quality of life

“Not even for a family that earns considerably good money it is possible to acquire a medicine like this, so the only way out is to fight in court, as stated in our constitution: everyone has the right to the best treatment, to better health”, emphasizes the lawyer.

Although it is sometimes hereditary, most cases of dwarfism are caused by a genetic mutation and the drug acts directly on the FGFR3 gene, which is the receptor for the growth factor called fibroblasts. With treatment, the expectation is an increase in the speed of the child’s annual growth, a decrease in the number of surgeries and multisystem complications throughout life. The application of Voxzogo is subcutaneous and, according to the website of the manufacturer BioMarin, during the research only mild adverse reactions were presented at the application site. In parallel with treatment, it is important for the patient to undergo alternative therapies to support development.

“The promise is of a growth very close to normal. But much more than that, for me, as a mother who knows all the associated comorbidities, the most important thing is the orthopedic corrections that the medication is able to benefit. Maria Fernanda will have a skeleton very close to normal, the orthopedic part will be much less affected and, therefore, the chances of further surgeries are greatly reduced. In addition to the proportionality of limbs, which will allow her to have a functional and self-sufficient life. For me it is much more than the centimeters she will gain, Voxzogo is synonymous with independence and quality of life”, concludes Neila.