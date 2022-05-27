2-year-old girl is the first to use drug that treats dwarfism in Brazil

Little Maria Fernanda, 2 years old, received last Tuesday, 24, the first dose of the drug Voxzogo. The girl lives with achondroplasia, a condition popularly known as dwarfism, which affects one in every 25,000 live births. The drug has not yet been integrated into the public health network, so families seek the right to carry out treatment for their children in court.







Maria Fernanda’s family celebrated the arrival of the drug Photo: Reproduction / Personal Collection

The girl’s diagnosis was given when she was still in the womb of her mother, Neila Monteiro. Based on the information, the pregnant woman began to research more about the reality of those who live with dwarfism and heard that the drug was being tested.

With the drug’s approval by international health agencies, Nela began to prepare to get treatment for her daughter.

“In August of last year, I started to refer Maria Fernanda to several specialists that involve the care of her skeletal dysplasia. I prepared myself this way because, as it was being approved in Europe and the United States, it was a matter of little time to be approved by Anvisa”, says the mother, in an interview with Earth.

The approval by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) took place in December 2021, after a study presented with 121 children, between 5 and 14.9 years old, approved the effectiveness and safety of Voxzogo. The municipality’s decision led several mothers to the lawyer Anaísa Banhara, a specialist in emergency relief against health plans and the Unified Health System (SUS).

According to her, a new treatment takes five to six years to be incorporated by the SUS, which forces families to judicialize the process.

“We go against the Federal Union, because it is up to the Union to supply high-cost medication. This is an action that is being processed in the Federal Court and the judge will analyze the urgency of the case and decide whether or not the Union grants the drug” , explains Anaisa.

For the action different documents are required. In the case of achondroplasia, it is necessary a genetic test that attests to the mutation of the specific gene, a medical report explaining the urgency of the treatment, a document that proves that the SUS does not provide any similar treatment, in addition to personal documents.

Maria Fernanda’s family filed the lawsuit in January this year and managed to be the first to receive the drug, but the lawyer explains that there are 23 other urgent guardianships that are in the process of being fulfilled. What remains is for the Union to pay for the medicine to reach the children’s homes.

For Neila, Maria Fernanda’s mother, the application of the medicine is a field of new possibilities that opens up for her daughter.

“It’s more than her growth, it’s quality of life, because the drug can even paralyze several comorbidities that are inherent to achondroplasia”, he celebrates.

What is Achondroplasia

According to pediatric neurologist Patricia Viegas Anno, who follows Maria Fernanda’s case, dwarfism is the most used term to refer to achondroplasia. The condition is nothing more than a deficiency in growth that results in short stature when compared to the population average.

In cases of achondroplasia, the bones have their growth compromised because of the mutation of the FGFR3 gene, which is the growth factor receptor, called fibroblasts. Accurate diagnosis is through molecular tests that study this specific gene.

“Before, the diagnosis was limited to the clinical recognition of the pattern of bone involvement of achondroplasia”, explains the specialist.

The president of the National Institute of Dwarfism, Juliana Yamin, says that the achievement is historic, but it is also a warning.

“It awakens in us the responsibility to run after policies that are definitive, to make this drug be incorporated into the SUS as soon as possible, so that everyone has access”, he says.