a 0.5mm crab

A group of scientists from Northwestern University in Illinois, USA, claim to have developed the world’s smallest remote-controlled mobile robot. The equipment, which is shaped and moves like a crab, is just half a millimeter wide — smaller than a flea.

According to the researchers, the objective of such a small structure is to be able to promote technological advances so that it has more practical uses. Details about the “crab robot” were published yesterday (26) in the journal Science Robotics.

With its half millimeter, the technology can bend, twist, crawl, walk, spin and even jump. “Reducing the size of these robots allows them to run faster,” explained scientist John Rogers of Northwestern University.

“You can imagine microrobots as agents to repair or assemble small structures or machines in industry, or as surgical assistants to clean clogged arteries, stop internal bleeding or eliminate cancerous tumors, all in minimally invasive procedures,” he added.

Still according to the creators, the “crab robot” is not ready to be produced in series, but they hope that the techniques used in the prototype will help other specialists to build small devices in any format necessary for their use.

“Our technology allows for a variety of controlled movement modalities. The robot can move at an average speed of half the body’s length per second,” said mechanical engineer Yonggang Huang, one of the researchers involved in creating the prototype.

According to the study, the “crab robot” is not powered by complex hardware, hydraulics or electricity. The power lies in the elastic resilience of your body.

The researchers used an alloy material that has a kind of “memory” structure shape. This is how the device manages to get around.

To make displacement possible, the researchers used a laser beam to quickly heat the robot at different specific locations on its structure. As each part is heated, the robot switches from one phase to another.

The laser not only remotely controls the robot to activate it, but is also capable of directing the device’s walk.

“Because these structures are so small, the rate of cooling is very fast. In fact, reducing the size of these robots allows them to run faster,” explained Rogers.

*With information from Northwestern University