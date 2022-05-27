Alcohol may be more harmful to the heart than thought – Revista Galileu

+



Alcohol may be more harmful to the heart than thought (Photo: Paolo Bendani/Unsplash)

Research presented at the scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology, called Heart Failure 2022, concluded that the levels of alcohol consumption considered safe by some countries are linked to the development of heart failure.

The study included 744 adults over 40 years of age at risk of developing heart failure due to factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, or with an asymptomatic precocious heart failure. The mean age of the analyzed adults was 66.5 years and 53% were women.

“This study adds to the body of evidence that a more cautious approach to alcohol consumption is needed,” said study author Dr. Bethany Wong, from St. Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin, Ireland, in a statement. “To minimize the risk of alcohol causing heart damage, if you don’t drink yet, don’t start. If you drink, limit your weekly consumption to less than one bottle of wine or less than three and a half 500ml cans of 4.5% beer.”

The study concluded that levels of alcohol consumption are linked to the development of heart failure (Photo: Jesse Orrico/Unsplash)

Participants were categorized according to their weekly alcohol intake: from none and low (up to a 750 ml bottle of 12.5% ​​wine or three and a half 500 ml cans of 4.5% beer) to high (more than two bottles of 12.5% ​​wine or seven 500 ml cans of 4.5% beer.

Cardiac function was measured with echocardiography throughout the research and took into account agents that can affect the heart’s structure, including age, sex, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and vascular disease.

The analysis of the association between alcohol use and heart health took place over an average of 5.4 years. In the risk group, worsening heart health was defined as progression to pre-heart failure or to symptomatic heart failure.

For the pre-heart failure group, worsening heart health was defined as deterioration in the compression or relaxation functions of the heart or as a progression to symptomatic heart failure. Furthermore, in this group, moderate or high intake was associated with a 4.5-fold increased risk of worsening heart health.

“Our study suggests that drinking more than 70 g of alcohol per week is associated with worsening pre-heart failure or progression to symptomatic heart failure in Europeans,” warns Wong. “We did not see any benefit from low alcohol use. Our results indicate that countries should advocate for lower limits of safe alcohol intake in patients with pre-heart failure.”