Amazon releases June Prime Gaming list of games with Far Cry 4

Games will be available during the month of June for Amazon Prime subscribers

THE amazon published a video announcing the games that will be available next month on the platform Prime Gaming at no additional cost to subscribers Amazon Prime. The games of the month will be far cry 4, Escape from Monkey Island, astrologaster, Calico and WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship and can be redeemed from the 1st of June.

In addition to the games available, the Prime Gaming will also offer various in-game items and benefits for a selection of titles, including Pokémon Go , Apex Legends , League of Legends, Fall Guys ,PUBG: Battlegrounds and Roblox.

far cry 4

Take on the role of Ajay Ghale and travel to Kyrat, a country steeped in tradition and hustle, as players try to fulfill their mother’s dying wish while getting caught up in a civil war along the way.

Escape from Monkey Island

As Guybrush Threepwood and Elaine Marley return from their honeymoon, they encounter a mysterious stranger, Charles L. Charles, who organizes a campaign to steal Guybrush’s governorship. Explore exotic islands and solve mysterious puzzles in your quest to return things to the way they were in Escape from Monkey Island, the fourth in the legendary Monkey Island graphic adventure series!

astrologaster

Laugh through Shakespeare’s London as players take on the role of ‘Doctor’ Simon Forman, who treats his patients using the pinnacle of modern medicine, astrology.

Across the Grooves

Travel through European cities, meeting colorful characters and solving the mystery of Alice’s fate, drastically changing her reality and allowing her to explore alternative destinations by modifying her past.

Calico

Embark on rebuilding the city’s cat cafe in this everyday community simulation game, filling it with cute and cuddly creatures! Build the cafe by filling it with furniture, fun decorations, delicious candies and make it full of animals again.

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

Travel through 14 countries on 100 tracks as players enjoy the most complete and authentic official WRC simulation, equipped with new physics for all surfaces, a completely redesigned career mode, dynamic weather conditions and much more.

Did you like the June games of Prime Gaming? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Source: YouTube / Prime Gaming