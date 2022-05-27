AMD fixes wrong information about TDP of Ryzen 7000, understand

Company representative had gotten lost in the specification numbers

AMD went public to correct a misinformation it had passed on in a recent interview. This information is about the Ryzen 7000 TDP used in the presentation during Computex 2022. The new Ryzen CPU series will, yes, one SKU consuming 170W. The previous specification said that this was the maximum power supply capacity of the new AM5 socket.

AM5 socket power supply is even higher

In fact, who got involved in the information was Robert Hallock, from AMD, during an interview. AMD’s presentation included the information of 170W at the time of the reveal of the AM5 platform, and the number belongs to the CPU. AMD told Tom’s Hardware:

“AMD would like to make a correction regarding the socket power and TDP limit of the upcoming AMD AM5 socket. The socket supports up to 170W with PPT up to 230W (socket power). TDP x 1.35 is the default calculation for TDP vs. PPT for AMD socket in the ‘Zen’ era, and the new 170W TDP group is no exception (170*1.35=229.5).

This new TDP pool will allow considerably more compute performance for CPUs with high core counts under heavy workloads, unlike the 65W and 105W TDP pools on Ryzen known today. AMD prides itself on being transparent with the enthusiast community […] And we want to take this opportunity to apologize for our mistake and subsequent confusion we must have caused in this matter” – AMD

Robert said on Reddit that the confusion came about because of a misinterpretation on his part. “I misread some technical documents and got into trouble. I apologize to the community for that :(” He talks about the same calculation that the AMD rep told Tom’s Hardware.

“So 65W TDP = 88W PPT (no change from AM4), 105W TDP = 142 PPT (no change) and 170W TDP = 230W PPT (new option),” said Robert Hallock.

The 230W PPT on the new platform is much higher than the 142W on the current AM4 platform. However, it is still lower than the consumption of an Intel Core i9-12900K in PL2 mode (maximum turbo), consuming 241W. With the CPU having a maximum TDP of 170W, the AM5 socket will still have plenty of room for extra power supply in the event of an overclock.

