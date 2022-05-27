Amid pressure on SUS, state provides 31 new pediatric beds at HC Unicamp and Hospital de Sumaré from June 1st | Campinas and Region

The governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), confirmed the opening of 31 new pediatric beds at Unicamp’s Hospital de Clínicas (HC), in Campinas (SP), and at the Sumaré State Hospital (SP), in an attempt to reduce the pressure on the Unified Health System (SUS) caused by high demand. The total, however, corresponds to less than half of what was predicted on Monday (23) by the mayor of Campinas, Dário Saadi (Republicans), who was waiting for the opening of 70 new structures – see his positioning below .

The announcement of the new beds was made during an appointment by Garcia at the Specialty Medical Ambulatory (AME) in the metropolis, which was also attended by the State Secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn. According to the governor, the state will pay for the structures for four months, starting on June 1.

“These beds will be opened from June 1st. Therefore, 31 more pediatric beds to serve our children here in the region. We have investments not only in the organization of these beds, but also in the cost, and we have already made an understanding that we we will keep these beds open for four months and assess the demands after these four months”, he explained.

Gorinchteyn, on the other hand, detailed that, of the total, 16 beds for the HC, being six Intensive Care Units (ICU) and ten, semi-intensive. The Sumaré Hospital will receive five of ICU, five semi-intensive and more five pediatric emergency. The new vacancies will be regulated by the State Health Services Supply Regulation Center (Cross).

Confirmation of the opening of new beds at Hospital de Sumaré comes 20 days after a request made by Campinas to the state for the reopening of the hospital’s pediatric ward wing, closed since January 2021. The unit is managed by the government of São Paulo.

Fewer beds than expected by Campinas

Asked about the total number of beds confirmed by the state being less than expected, Dário Saadi relativized when considering that the fact that the new structures will start working from June 1st will alleviate the problem of overcrowding in hospitals.

“We had 15 beds in Sumaré, but at Unicamp, which were planned from eight to 12, it also reached 15. Within the expectation of an urgent announcement to be announced now from June 1st, it is within the expectation. The concern is that these beds were announced for July, August, then the most acute phase would have passed”, he said.

Despite this, the mayor highlighted that he will ask the state for more beds to be able to meet the regional demand, which, according to him, has increased.

“We will continue to negotiate with the state government these other beds in the metropolitan region, because, during this crisis, we had a higher than normal percentage of patients from outside Campinas. pediatrics in the region. Campinas has historically served the region, but the percentage has gone up a lot”, he added.

However, this Thursday’s bulletin says that 66 pediatric ward structures available via the Municipal SUS at Mário Gatti and Ouro Verde hospitals and through an agreement with PUC-Campinas are occupied. In addition, more 11 children are assisted in emergency rooms.

Also on this Thursday, hospitals in the metropolis recorded 94 patients hospitalized in children’s ICUs installed in the Municipal SUS, in the HC and in the private network. The total means three more than Wednesday afternoon. The overall occupancy rate is at 87.8%. Are 107 pediatric ICU beds.

municipal SUS : 34 beds, of which 33 are occupied. There is 1 free bed.

: 34 beds, of which 33 are occupied. There is 1 free bed. Unicamp HC : 20 beds, of which 18 are occupied. There are 2 free beds.

: 20 beds, of which 18 are occupied. There are 2 free beds. Particular: 53 beds, of which 43 are occupied. There are 10 free.

Children’s ICU beds in Campinas Data has been released since March 23, 2022 Source: City Hall

