At 73, Pedro Paulo Rangel talks about projects and health problems

Pedro Paulo Rangel (Photo: Disclosure)

Pedro Paulo Rangelin the air like Calixto from “O carnation and the rose”, will be on series “200 years”, from TV Cultura, in the role of a librarian. In October, he will re-premiere the play “The actor and the wolf” in Rio. He says that, contrary to what he has read on the internet, he is full of willingness to work:

– I saw news that I’m sick, that I stopped working. I wanted to deny it. I actually have a chronic illness, COPD. (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), caused by smoking. This absolutely does not stop me from working. I take medicine, I have a routine. I do physical therapy. I just can’t walk many meters, I can’t, it makes me short of breath. But on stage I walk perfectly. On the streets I use a scooter. It’s my way of getting out of the house and getting around. I don’t want to walk and stop every hundred meters to breathe. I’m not an invalid in bed. It was really annoying when I read this. It’s unpleasant.

Now 73 years old, the actor says he stopped smoking in 1998 and discovered the disease in 2002:

– She shows no signs, it’s a treacherous disease. When she appears, drool. It has no cure, it is irreversible and progressive. I had already stopped smoking, but the damage was done. And I’m a hardcore ex-smoker. I can’t see someone with a cigarette in front of me. I say: “Don’t do that, look at my situation”. Smoking is a terrible addiction.

He believes that, with the rerun of the soap opera on Globo, rumors about his life began to emerge:

– It’s a greater visibility, right? It’s always a hit when it reruns. It was very pleasant to do. Every now and then I watch. I talk a lot with Suely Franco (who made her match, Mimosa). She calls me and says, “The soap opera is in that kissing part.” Then I’ll look and comment. We are very good friends.

Pedro Paulo does not intend to return to soap operas:

– I do not want to do. It’s too long. Since I no longer have a fixed contract, I prefer smaller projects. Novel is exhausting. Now I can, thank God, choose what to do. I want appearances, series… It’s better than staying nine months or even more on the same job. I want to have less time working and more time for myself.

With a focus on theater, he explains that the return of “The actor and the wolf” will be at Casa de Cultura Laura Alvim, in Ipanema. Then the idea is to go on tour around the country:

– Maybe I’ll make a presentation before October at Sesc Belo Horizonte, but that hasn’t been defined yet. And we are in talks to take the play to Portugal as well, as it is based on texts by Portuguese writer Antônio Lobo Antunes.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @PatriciaKogut

On Instagram: @colunapatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo