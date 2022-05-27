Avell launches Hyb line of notebooks with RTX 3080 Ti for up to BRL 30,000

This Thursday (26), Avell announces the launch of the new Hyb line of professional notebooks with five different models and settings that include up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. In addition, the model was also announced Storm Two, focused on games. Prices range from R$6,000 to R$29,000, depending on the configuration.

On the Hyb line, Avell explains that it introduces the hybrid device concept to meet consumer demands. She brings the models A55, A57, A70, A72 and C65. All of them feature 12th generation Intel Core processors, ranging from the i5-1200H to the i7-12700H.

For the A55, A57 and A70 models there is a 15.6” LCD screen with Full HD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The A72 version has an LCD screen of the same size, but with QHD resolution (2560 x 1440p) and a refresh rate of 240Hz. For those who prefer even larger screens, the C65 features a 17.3” QHD LCD screen also with 240Hz, as in the Storm Two gamer model.

cutting edge settings

In the A55 Hyb, users find an initial configuration with the Intel i5-12500H processor, GTX 1650 graphics card, up to 64GB of RAM (DDR4 up to 320Mhz in two slots) and two HD and SSD slots, including an M. 2 2280. In the A57, the brand includes the i7-12700H, the same GPU and up to 64 GB of RAM, also with two storage slots.

In the A70 Hyb, there is the Core i7-12700H processor, up to 64GB of RAM and two SSD slots. In it, there are two GPU configurations: one with the RTX 3050 and another with the RTX 3060 — from this second model, users already have a Thunderbolt 4 input. in R$ 8 thousand in cash.

Avell A70 Hyb notebook is the flagship of the brand at launch.

In the A72, which has the same processor as the A70 and also has RAM and storage capabilities (both have two M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 inputs), Avell includes the RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Its suggested price for the market, in the standard configuration, is R$ 14,300 and it also has a Thunderbolt 4 port.

The most powerful in the range is the Avell C65 Hyb, despite the nomenclature. The model also features the same Core i7-12700H processor and RAM and storage capabilities as the A70 and A72. However, the difference lies in the choice of GPU: in it, the user can choose either an RTX 3080 or the RTX 3080 Ti. Their prices start at R$ 23 thousand.

Avell gaming model

During the ad, Avell also unveiled the Storm Two gaming notebook. It features the Core i7-12700H processor (and options up to an i9), up to 64GB of RAM (in two slots), plus two M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 slots for storage. In addition to the Thunderbolt 4 input, it also has two GPU options: an RTX 3060 or an RTX 3070 Ti.

With a suggested price of R$ 12 thousand, initially, the model is also compatible with a cooling accessory called Ice Mod. It is an optional accessory, weighing approximately 1.39 kg, which attaches to the notebook and offers its own liquid cooling.

Avell Storm Two Notebook.

The Ice Mod has a matte black finish and includes a radiator, fan, pump and reservoir, as well as RGB LED accents. According to the company, the accessory is able to reduce the load on the hardware and allow both the processor and the GPU to operate at lower temperatures.