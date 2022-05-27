Avell launches professional notebooks with 12th generation Intel chips; see | notebooks

Avell presented, this Thursday (26), its new line of professional notebooks, the HYB. The models come equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and the latest Nvidia graphics cards — up to the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti model. With this, the manufacturer promises to serve users who need high performance and use the notebook for multiple purposes, whether to play games or to run heavy software, such as photography, rendering and 3D animation. The prices of the models, which are already available for purchase on the Avell website, start at R$5,999.00 and can reach R$29,999.00.

The HYB line has five models: A55, A57, A70, A72 and C65. All have a slim design, light weight and RGB backlit keyboard, allowing you to work or play in low-light environments without compromising key visibility. It is also worth mentioning the Thunderbolt 4 connection, present in some of the products. On the occasion, Avell also launched the Storm Two gaming notebook. It is possible to customize all laptops on the official website of the brand.

🔎 Intel reveals mobile HX processors for gaming and editing work

1 of 4 Avell launches HYB, a line of high-performance notebooks for consumers with hybrid behavior — Photo: Disclosure/Avell Avell launches HYB, a line of high-performance notebooks for consumers with hybrid behavior — Photo: Disclosure/Avell

robust specifications

The entry-level model A55 features, in its most basic version (Essential), specifications such as a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, an Intel Core i5 12500H chip, a GeForce GTX 1650 video card and 8 GB of RAM. If you opt for the Pro version, the user will have a notebook with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage — against 250 GB of the simplest modality. Another entry-level model is the A57, which stands out for being equipped with an Intel Core i7 12700H processor.

2 of 4 A55 and A57 are entry options of Avell’s HYB line — Photo: Ana Letícia Loubak/TechTudo A55 and A57 are entry options for Avell’s HYB line — Photo: Ana Letícia Loubak/TechTudo

The mid-range option is the A70. Considered the flagship of HYB, the model arrives with an Intel Core i7 12700H chip and two options of dedicated graphics cards: RTX 3050 4 GB or RTX 3060 6 GB. The notebook also has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Regarding memory and storage, the Essential and Pro options offer 8GB and 32GB of RAM, and 250GB and 3TB (distributed in two slots), respectively. The minimum price of the laptop is R$7,999.00.

The A72 model, in turn, is at the premium of the line. More robust, its specifications include an 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card and an Intel Core i7 12700H processor. In this model, the refresh rate of the 15.6-inch full HD screen is 240 Hz. The notebook also has a Thunderbolt 4 port, which allows for a much faster data transfer. Storage varies between 500 GB and 2 TB; the RAM memory, between 16 and 32 GB. The datasheet reflects the laptop’s price, which starts at R$14,299.00.

3 of 4 Avell A72 is a premium model of the HYB line — Photo: Ana Letícia Loubak/TechTudo Avell A72 is the premium model of the HYB line — Photo: Ana Letícia Loubak/TechTudo

Finally, the most advanced model in the lineup is the C65. It also comes equipped with Intel Core i7 12700H and the same memory and storage capacities as the A72. In this case, the difference lies in the GPU: the user can opt for the RTX 3080 or RTX 3080 Ti video cards, which allow you to play games in 4K with high performance. The screen, in turn, is full HD of 17.3 inches, with a refresh rate of 240Hz. The product, which also has a Thunderbolt connection, starts at R$22,999.00.

Avell launches gaming notebook with cooling accessory support

Also this Thursday (26), the manufacturer updated the Storm line, which now has the Storm Two notebook, developed especially for the gamer audience. The laptop has configurations with two video card options — GeForce RTX 3060 or RTX 3070 Ti —, Intel Core i7 12700H processor, RAM memory ranging from 16 GB to 32 GB and storage between 500 GB and 3 TB. With a 17.3-inch full HD screen and a 240Hz refresh rate, the Storm Two also has a Thunderbolt 4 port.

4 of 4 Avell Ice Mod coupled to Avell Storm Two notebook — Photo: Ana Letícia Loubak/TechTudo Avell Ice Mod attached to Avell Storm Two notebook — Photo: Ana Letícia Loubak/TechTudo

The model’s differential, whose starting price is R$11,999.00, is its compatibility with the Ice Mod, a portable cooling accessory that can be easily attached to the notebook. Weighing approximately 1.4 kg, it offers its own liquid cooling and promises to reduce the laptop’s fan speed by up to 50% of the maximum value.

Thus, Avell Ice Mod minimizes temperatures and noise levels, catering to professionals and gamers who need to work or play for extended periods. The price of the product is R$ 999.90 in cash.

*The journalist traveled to São Paulo at the invitation of avell.

Also watch: Five important tips before buying a laptop