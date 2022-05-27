Baseus 30,000 mAh PowerBank at Aliexpress Discount – All in Technology

If you use your smartphone a lot away from home, the Baseus 30,000 mAh external battery is an excellent recommendation. With a compact and attractive design, it easily fits in your backpack or purse. And today, it has a special discount coming out at R$ 205 in 6 interest-free installments on the card.

Speaking of specs, the Baseus Power Bank has a maximum capacity of 30,000 mAh. As a result, it can charge a smartphone with a 5,000 mAh battery at least six times. In addition, it has support for fast charging (but it only works on smartphones that support this technology).

With an LED indicator on the outside, the Baseus battery reveals in real time how much energy it has left to charge the devices. The accessory is also compatible with iPhones and is capable of charging up to 3 devices simultaneously. In addition, it has a microSD port, a USB-C port and two UBC ports.

Main features:

SUPER fast charging 20w

30,000 mAh capacity

Charge up to 3 devices at the same time

charge indicator LED

Compact design, fits in any bag or backpack

Offered for a limited time on AliExpress, the Baseus external battery is an excellent investment: