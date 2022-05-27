Brazil records 143 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Brazil had 143 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to figures updated by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the Ministry of Health this Thursday (26). The country has also recorded about 33,900 cases of the disease caused by SARs-CoV-2.

Check the updated numbers of Covid-19 in Brazil:

143 deaths in the last 24 hours;

deaths in the last 24 hours; 33,910 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours;

confirmed cases in the last 24 hours; 666,180 accumulated deaths;

accumulated deaths; 30,880,512 total confirmed cases;

total confirmed cases; moving average of 107 deaths and 18,327 cases in the last 7 days.

#PanelConass Covid-19

Date: 05/26/2022, 18:00 cases

• 33,910 in the last period

• 30,880,512 accumulated Deaths

• 143 in the last period

• 666,180 accumulated Moving average of the last 7 days

• 18,327 cases

• 107 deaths More info: https://t.co/ZjV7hqhXrq publicity — CONASS (@ConassOficial) May 26, 2022

Covid-19 in Brazil

After arriving in Brazil in March 2020, the Covid-19 virus spread rapidly. Just over two and a half years after the arrival of the pandemic in the country, the frightening mark of 600,000 deaths was reached.

With moments of high and low in new cases and in the number of deaths, Brazil only had a scenario of improvement in the pandemic after the advance of vaccination. According to data from the Ministry of Health, almost 156 million people are already fully vaccinated and 77.5 million have a booster dose.

Read more:

Covid-19: situation in the world

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the new coronavirus has infected nearly 517 million people worldwide. The milestone is reached more than 2 years after its appearance in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in December 2019. The death toll from Covid-19 in the world has already exceeded 6.2 million.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!