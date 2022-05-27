CB.Saúde receives glaucoma specialist on the day to combat the disease

posted on 05/26/2022 16:59



Ophthalmologist Núbia Vanessa was the CB interviewee.

This Thursday’s CB.Saúde (5/26), National Day to Combat Glaucoma, received the CBV glaucoma specialist, Núbia Vanessa. In an interview with the program, carried out in partnership with the Brazilian Mail and TV Brasília and conducted by journalist Carmen Souza, the specialist addressed some symptoms of Glaucoma in addition to the follow-up indicated for the prevention and control of the disease.

Nubia says that glaucoma is the first cause of irreversible blindness in the world and it is a silent disease, which many people have, but are not aware of the diagnosis. According to her, Brazilians are not in the habit of having an ophthalmological consultation annually and often arrive at the office in an advanced stage of the disease. The specialist explains that the eye exam, in addition to finding out if the patient needs glasses, examines the eye pressure and investigates the state of the optic nerve, as the disease generates an increase in eye pressure that leads to nerve damage, which consequently decreases the visual field.

The specialist points out that it is a silent disease and requires a complete evaluation by the ophthalmologist. However, there are cases in which patients may present some symptoms such as photophobia, especially children, tearing and pain. However, Nubia points out that if there is a family history, as well as a diagnosis of diabetes and high myopia, it is important to investigate. The treatments are just to control the disease and can be done through eye drops and surgical treatment, when the nerve still suffers from the use of eye drops. “It is a progressive disease, so there is an instability of the disease, but it does not mean that there is a cure. You always have to be under observation,” he adds.

Núbia says that with the advent of the pandemic, many patients were hospitalized and started not using eye drops daily. As a result, many returned to the clinics with disease progression and lack of control of some comorbidities, precisely because of the lack of follow-up and care during the pandemic. In addition, as it is a silent and often hereditary disease, the specialist questions the numbers of cases reported in Brazil. “As we do not have our family history, because they were not in the habit of doing routine exams, it is necessary to do the exams correctly and annually in order to detect the disease, but the number of patients with glaucoma is really underreported in Brazil. It’s around a million, but we think there must be more than two million, double that”, she declares.

The specialist concludes that the prevention of eye diseases requires annual follow-up with the doctor, except in cases of systemic diseases, in which case follow-up should be carried out more frequently. In the case of children, an annual or even six-monthly follow-up is important, due to the growth phase. Nubia also draws attention to eye hygiene, in addition to controlling the use of computers and cell phones. She remembers that light can cause micro injuries to the cornea.

The glaucoma specialist also recalls that it is of paramount importance that patients who have had covid-19, report to the ophthalmologist that they have a history of the disease, to obtain a more complete analysis and avoid future sequels.

*Intern under the supervision of Nahima Maciel