CD Projekt Red gives more details on the new Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077

Today (26), CD Projekt Red revealed in its fiscal report some internal news about the development of the new The Witcher and some updates on future content from Cyberpunk 2077which includes details about the expansions and even the anime edgerunnersscheduled to arrive in 2022 and expand the game’s universe.

According to the company, the next The Witcher has already passed the research phase and has now officially entered the pre-production stage, that is: the game is effectively under development in a macro-management and scope definition phase (such as mechanics, quest design and the entire initial process). In addition, CD Projekt Red announced that it has already tested Unreal Engine 5 and that it “is seeing improvements in the efficiency” of the graphics engine. Currently, more than 100 people work on the title.

despite the new The Witcher being far away, a good portion of the developers are still working on Cyberpunk 2077, which will have expansions in the future and their marketing should start to appear to the public from the second half of 2022. In addition, the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime is also planned for release. second half of the year.

Some small updates from CDPR – already seeing improvements in efficiency with UE5

– the initial research for the new Witcher game is complete; now in pre-production

– most devs are on CP2077’s expansion right now; marketing will start in H2 2022

In addition to the aforementioned games, the report shows that the company has invested in new projects and new content for Gwent, the card game in The Witcher franchise. Last but not least, the chart presents information that CD Projekt Red’s internal teams are also paying attention to the next-gen version of The Witcher 3, scheduled to arrive in late 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S .

One of the highlights of the presentation, in addition to the unprecedented information about The Witcher game, is that the company has not given up on Cyberpunk 2077 and has consistently worked to improve and bring new content to the game. According to Adam Kicinski, CEO of the publisher, patch 1.5 was very positive and generated greater interest in the game, which increased sales, as can be seen in the chart above.