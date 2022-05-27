Check vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Salvador for Friday; see health posts | Bahia

The Prefecture of Salvador, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS) continues the application of the vaccine against Covid-19 on Friday (27).

Immunization will also carry out the “General Released” strategy for the application of the 1st dose in people aged 12 years or older, in addition to the 2nd dose and booster for individuals aged 18 years or older, regardless of being a resident of the municipality, that is, even if they do not live in Salvador or not having taken the doses here, the citizen will be covered. The only requirement is to have the SUS card linked to a municipality in Bahia.

The interested party must present originals and copies of the vaccination card, national digital vaccination card (updated CONECTSUS), photo identification document and proof of residence.

The units also continue with the application of the 4th dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, from now on, with the inclusion of elderly people aged 65 and over. To have access to the immunizer, the elderly person must have an interval of four months from receiving the booster, that is, those who took it until January 26, 2022, in addition to having their name on the list on the SMS website.

The other groups are not included in the ‘Liberou Geral’ strategy, this public must reside in Salvador and have their name on the list on the Municipal Health Department’s website.

On Friday, there is still vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years with a name on the SMS website list in educational institutions in the capital of Bahia.

Check the vaccination points:

1st AND 2nd PEDIATRIC DOSE – CHILDREN FROM 5 TO 11 YEARS – WITH THE NAME IN THE SITE – 8 AM TO 4 PM (including immunosuppressed children)

Fixed posts: USF Lealdina Barros (Vale da Muriçoca), USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina), USF Alto das Pombas, USF Garcia, USF Imbuí, USF Pituaçu, USF Vale do Matatu, UBS Manoel Victorino (Brotas), UBS Eunísio Teixeira (Saboeiro), USF Arraial do Retiro, USF Saramandaia, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Cajazeiras IV, UBS Péricles Cardoso (Barbalho), USF Gamboa, UBS Ministro Alkimin, USF São José de Baixo, USF Jardim das Margaridas, UBS Orlando Imbassahy (Bairro da Paz), USF Mussurunga I, UBS São Cristóvão, USF Vila Verde, USF San Martim III, 16th Pau Miúdo Health Center, Multicentro Liberdade, USF Gal Costa, USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), USF Nova Brasília, USF Castelo Branco, USF Pirajá, USF Frei Benjamin (Valéria), USF Capelinha, USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF São Tomé de Paripe, USF São João do Cabrito, USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Alto da Terezinha, USF Fazenda Coutos III, USF Alto de Coutos I, USF Bom Jesus dos Passos, USF Ilha de Maré and USF Paraman The.

CHILD ACCOMPANIED BY FATHER OR MOTHER: It is necessary to have a name on the SMS website and at the time of vaccination, present originals and copies of the identification document with a photo of the father or mother who is present, original and copy of the child’s identification document, and originals of the vaccination booklet and card SUS in Salvador da Criança.

CHILD UNACCOMPANIED BY FATHER OR MOTHER: You must have your name on the website and at the time of vaccination you must be accompanied by another person over 18 years of age.

In addition, the Vaccination Form completed and signed by the child’s parent (father or mother), a copy of the identification document with photo of the person responsible for the signature on the document, plus an original and copy of the child’s identification document, must be presented. originals of the child’s vaccination book and SUS card from Salvador.

The Vaccine Form is available for printing at the link. NOTE: Exceptional cases related to failure to submit complete documentation will be dealt with individually at the time of vaccination, as has been the case since the beginning of the strategy.

1st, 2nd, BOOST AND 4TH DOSE – PEOPLE 12 YEARS OR OLDER – 8 AM TO 4 PM

Fixed posts: USF Sabino Silva (Northeast of Amaralina), Multicentro Amaralina, USF Federation, USF Santa Cruz (8:00 am to 2:30 pm), USF Calabar, USF Parque de Pituaçu, UBS Cesar de Araújo, USF Curralinho, UBS Mário Andréa (Sete Portas), USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), UBS Cosme de Farias, USF Sussuarana, USF Arraial do Retiro, USF Calabetão, USF Resgate, USF Mata Escura, USF Estradas das Barreiras, UBS Engomadeira, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Cajazeiras X, USF Boca da Mata, USF Yolanda Pires, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), USF Terreiro de Jesus, USF Pelourinho, UBS Santo Antônio, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Joanes Leste, USF Joanes Centro Oeste, USF São José de Baixo, USF São Cristóvão, USF Alto do Coqueirinho, USF km17 (Itapuã), UBS Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Parque São Cristóvão, USF Jardim Campo Verde, USF Coração de Maria, USF Aristides Maltez (São Cristóvão) , USF Santa Monica, USF San Martin I, USF IAPI, USF Cambonas (Via Regional), USF São Marc os, UBS Sete de Abril, USF Dom Avelar, USF Boa Vista de São Caetano, USF Recanto da Lagoa II, USF Antonio Lazzarotto (Platform), UBS Péricles Laranjeiras (Fazenda Grande do Retiro), USF Deputy Luiz Braga (Pirajá), USF San Martin II, USF Alto do Peru, USF Vista Alegre, USF Itacaranha, USF Beira Mangue, USF Alto de Coutos II, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF Alto do Cruzeiro, USF Nova Constitunte, USF Alto do Congo , USF Bom Jesus dos Passos, USF Ilha de Maré and USF Paramana.

Check out the schedules for Friday (27):

2nd DOSE – Children and adolescents from 06 to 17 years old – who took the first dose until 04/29/2022 – Named in site – CORONAVAC

2nd DOSE – Children 05 to 11 years old – who took the first dose until 04/01/2022 – Named in site – Pediatric Pfizer

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC – due until 05/27/2022 – General Released

2nd DOSE JANSSEN – for those who took the first dose/single dose of Janssen until the date of 03/26/2022 – With name in site

2nd OXFORD DOSE – due until 06/22/2022 – With name in site

2nd DOSE PFIZER – 12 YEARS OR MORE – due until 06/22/2022 – General Released

2nd DOSE FOR PREGNANT AND PUERPERA WOMEN – due until 06/22/2022 – Named in site

BOOST DOSE FOR 18 YEARS OR OLDER – who took the second dose until 01/26/2022 – General Released

BOOST DOSE FOR IMMUNE SUPPRESSED 12 years or older who took the second dose until 03/31/2022 – PFIZER – with name on site

REINFORCEMENT DOSE FOR PREGNANT AND PUERPERA – who took the 2nd dose until 12/23/2021 – Named in site

4th dose for immunocompromised persons aged 12 and over – with name on site

Requirement: the person concerned must be 12 years of age or older, having already taken the three doses of the vaccination schedule, having taken the third dose by 01/26/2022. In addition, you must have your name on the SMS website.

4th dose for elderly people aged 65 years and over with name in site

Requirement: the person concerned must be 65 years of age or older, having already taken the three doses of the vaccination schedule, having taken the third dose by 01/26/2022. In addition, you must have your name on the SMS website.

