Children up to 9 years old represent 44.7% of those hospitalized for respiratory syndrome in BH – Rádio Itatiaia

In BH, children up to 9 years old represent 44.7% of those hospitalized for respiratory syndrome



A survey released by the Belo Horizonte City Hall points out that, until May 23, 44.7% of those hospitalized for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) in hospitals of the SUS and Supplementary Network of the capital were children aged up to 9 years.

Of the 152 people who required hospitalization for respiratory issues, 30 were children under 1 year of age (19.7% of the total number of hospitalized patients) and 38 were children aged between 1 and 9 years (25% of the total number of hospitalized individuals). In April, children up to 9 years old accounted for 40.7% of those hospitalized for SARS, out of a total of 598 people.

“It is a situation that worries us, precisely because we still have low vaccination coverage among children. With cold and dry weather, the incidence of respiratory diseases increases. We have a vaccination campaign against Covid-19 and the flu in progress, and parents and guardians need to be aware of the importance of children being protected”, explains the Municipal Health Secretary, Cláudia Navarro.

Currently, flu vaccination coverage among children is 36.5%. Regarding the vaccine against Covid-19, 80.6% have already received the first dose and 52.6% have been immunized with the second dose. In 2022, 5 children up to 9 years old died from Covid.

Vaccination

The Prefecture keeps the posts open for those who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid and Flu. On Saturday (28), more than 80 vaccination points will be opened in the capital, including health centers, shopping malls, drive-thru points and drugstores. The action aims to increase the number of people immunized.

Anyone who has already been summoned can receive the Covid vaccine. The first and second doses will be applied, in addition to the additional, booster and fourth doses.

The flu vaccine will be administered to the elderly aged 60 years and over, health workers, children aged 6 months to 4 years, pregnant women, postpartum women, indigenous peoples, public and private school teachers, people with comorbidities and chronic diseases not diseases and other special clinical conditions and people with permanent disabilities. In addition to truck drivers, road passenger transport workers, port workers, professionals from the security and rescue forces and the armed forces, employees of the Deprivation of Liberty System and adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age in socio-educational measures and the population deprived of liberty.

*With information from Belo Horizonte City Hall

